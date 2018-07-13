All the News You Need to Read Today

The news is part boring and part overwhelming, so here’s a quick list of all the stuff we thought was significant today:
– Trump says the Brexit plan “will probably kill” US trade deal
– Students applying for internships are being asked whether they’re the first in their family to go to uni
– NHS operation waiting lists reach ten-year high
– Johnson & Johnson to pay $4.7 billion damages in talc cancer case
– Leeds school uses spoons to help prevent forced marriage
– Jonathan Van Ness very happy in a video capturing his reaction to Emmy nominations
– Richard Bacon is in an induced coma
– Celebs lose Twitter followers after crackdown on fake accounts