All the News You Need to Read Today

The news is part boring and part overwhelming, so here’s a quick list of all the stuff we thought was significant today:

Trump says the Brexit plan “will probably kill” US trade deal

Students applying for internships are being asked whether they’re the first in their family to go to uni

NHS operation waiting lists reach ten-year high

Johnson & Johnson to pay $4.7 billion damages in talc cancer case

Leeds school uses spoons to help prevent forced marriage

Jonathan Van Ness very happy in a video capturing his reaction to Emmy nominations

Richard Bacon is in an induced coma

Celebs lose Twitter followers after crackdown on fake accounts

