All the News You Want to Read This Morning

The news is part boring and part overwhelming, so here’s a quick list of all the stuff we thought was significant today:
– We spend an entire day a week online, study shows
Videos by VICE
– Same study reveals number of mobile phone calls drops for the first time
– Smaller firms should publish gender pay gap, say MPs
– Be disloyal! Job-switching workers enjoy highest pay growth in a decade
– Drill rapper stabbed to death in Camberwell
– Fewer students are taking “Mickey Mouse” GCSEs like Media Studies
– Victims of mentally ill offenders “ignored”
– Middle aged non-drinkers may have higher risk of dementia
– BBC’s Today programme shed 800,000 listeners
– Man jailed for stamping on the head of a woman he met on Tinder