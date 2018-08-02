VICE
All the News You Want to Read This Morning

The news is part boring and part overwhelming, so here’s a quick list of all the stuff we thought was significant today:

We spend an entire day a week online, study shows

Same study reveals number of mobile phone calls drops for the first time

Smaller firms should publish gender pay gap, say MPs

Be disloyal! Job-switching workers enjoy highest pay growth in a decade

Drill rapper stabbed to death in Camberwell

Fewer students are taking “Mickey Mouse” GCSEs like Media Studies

Victims of mentally ill offenders “ignored”

Middle aged non-drinkers may have higher risk of dementia

BBC’s Today programme shed 800,000 listeners

Man jailed for stamping on the head of a woman he met on Tinder

