All the Weathers’ New Video Features Tasmanian Topiary and Pregnancy Tests

Featuring beautiful handcrafted hedges and fine streams, there are parts of Hobart’s All the Weathers’ vibrant and energetic new video that could be mistaken as something from Tourism Tasmania. Well, with the exception that it was shot on chunky VHS, and the song, “Urine Trouble,” tells of the band’s Georgia Lucy and her experience dealing with the state’s reproductive health system.

The song appears on the post-pop-punks latest cassette Tactile Textiles, which Georgia explains, is a collection of stories about Australian life in your 20s, “set amongst pop-electric agitation and loose jams”. The tape was recorded over two days in a brick shack in the small town of Dodges Ferry on the Tasmanian east coast.

Watch the video below and read a brief chat we had with Georgia.

Noisey: Dare I ask where the idea for the video came from?

Georgia Lucy: It is a manic true story rooted in Tasmania. During the recording it came to our attention that half of the band was pregnant. The first doctor I visited believed that the termination pill did not exist and so palmed me off to a fertility control clinic. He handed me a beige brochure with his signature on the referral line. After a good stint stress-calling to make an appointment, I figured you just have to go in there. But the clinic was a ghost shop. It had been shut for over a year.

The second doctor had a crucifix fixed to his door and while measuring me asked how old I was when I’d lost my virginity. He said I’d make a fantastic mother, well aware that I was only there for his referral to another terminator.

We recorded this song the following day.

The video includes some beautiful scenery. How much traveling did you do to make this?

These topiary specimens were captured northwest of Hobart in the town of Railton, or as the locals dub it; Railton, Town of Topiary.

How long did it take to make?

The surfboard is a pregnancy test rockin’ on the river of piss. I edited and digitised this video in the University of Tasmania, stealth-like and nocturnally. I do not go there. I had to get it done quick.

Was the turkey something you saw in in your travels or did you have to search for one?

We didn’t have to search at all. The turkey is actually Dr E. Haas who practices at the after-hours surgery in Derwent Park. He pencilled me in for a referral at a clinic that did not exist. The public health system here is heavily under-funded and so they hire turkeys to deal with traumatised young women now.

Why did you shoot on VHS?

Well the whole band use sturdy Nokia bricks, so our phones are camera-less, and anyway … smart-phones make you look dumb! And the power of nostalgia can’t be recreated with filters. This story of ours should belong in the prime time of the VHS hey-day. Unfortunately today, even in the lucky country, abortions are still a testy subject. By filming the clip on VHS we aim to capture the out-dated attitude shown towards this topic with technology from the past, and ultimately send the stigma back, through the tape medium, to the dark and fuzzy ages. Be kind, rewind, forever.

‘Tactile Textiles’ is available now through Bandcamp.