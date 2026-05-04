All Things Go 2026 D.C. Lineup Announced: Hayley Williams, Mitski, Ethel Cain and More

All Things Go has just released the lineup for 2026’s edition of the festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland.

Mitski, Hayley Williams, Ethel Cain, Brandi Carlile, MUNA, Zara Larsson, and Lola Young will headline, plus a stacked undercard including Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Suki Waterhouse, Del Water Gap, Magdalena Bay, Slayyter, Sienna Spiro, Father John Misty, and many more.

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All Things Go will take place September 25-27 outside Washington D.C. There’s also a Toronto outing of the festival slated for June 6-7 with Kesha and Lorde headlining, as well as a NYC version at Forest Hills for the same weekend as the D.C. fest (lineup TBA).

View the complete All Things Go 2026 D.C lineup and get ticketing information below.

All Things Go 2026: How to Get Tickets

A fan presale for All Things Go tickets begins Wednesday, May 6 at 10 AM EST. Sign up here for access. The presale is your chance to get 3-day and single-day passes for the lowest price; don’t miss it.

General onsale for All Things Go 2026 will begin Thursday, May 7 at 10 AM EST via Ticketmaster. Visit the festival’s official website for more details concerning different types of passes, presale codes, payment plans, and much more.

You can also find All Things Go tickets on StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

All Things Go 2026 Lineup

Check out our guide to VICE’s Most Anticipated Music Festivals of 2026 to see more awesome music festivals near you.