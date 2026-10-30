All Three New World of Warcraft Talebound Classes Are Available to Test Now

World of Warcraft announced the brand-new Talebound game mode at BlizzCon 2026 and, although it’s not ready to launch yet, this weekend players can test out the new experience and all three new classes.

World of Warcraft: Talebound Demo Details

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World of Warcraft: Midnight is aiming to deliver a brand-new game mode when 12.1.7 arrives. The upcoming Talebound adventures should bring a unique new gameplay experience to the WoW retail silo.

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For those who didn’t see the whole reveal at BlizzCon, here is the pitch:

“Prepare to be drawn into the macabre world of Talebound, where you become part of the dark chronicles of a mysterious Storyteller, chillingly brought to life… You’re a lone traveler, journeying down a darkened road where you’ll encounter a mysterious storyteller who pulls you into a world of his own creation. This is the very beginning of your adventure in Quillgrave.”

The Talebound demo weekend starts today and ends Monday morning (November 2, Pacific Time).

The demo weekend will allow players to try out a large portion of the feature ahead of its launch as part of the Echoes of the Worldcore (12.1.7) update coming later this year. Here is a high-level look at what players can experience if they test out the game this weekend:

Introduction: Red Hollow

Three Tales: Darkhaven – Darkhaven, home to Konrad von Sonnesheim, the Lord Marshal, and to Alexandre Dozsenc, the Blood Bishop, is cut off from the rest of the world. Greenthistle Wood – According to the tale, two humble villages—Shady Hollow and Riverton—lie in Greenthistle Wood. Greywake’s Expedition – Greywake’s Hill was once a thriving and prosperous island, but something sinister has happened.

All Three Classes Slayer – The Slayer’s martial might and monster hunter knowledge give him the rare physical tools to combat the beasts of folklore. Wield a sword to cut down eldritch foes and a gun for when a blade doesn’t suffice. Inquisitor – The Inquisitor’s zeal lights every corner and burns the face of evil, no matter the illusions it uses to hide. Witch – The Witch uses lightning, poison, spiders, moonlight, thorns, and ravens to overwhelm enemies with a darker, spell-driven style.

Three Difficulty Levels: Normal, Veteran, and Heroic

It should be very exciting to see how this new game mode is received by players and what the experience of playing the Slayer, Inquisitor, and Witch is like.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more World of Warcraft news and updates.

World of Warcraft: Midnight is available now on PC.