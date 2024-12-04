All Three ‘Ninja Blade’ Fans Rejoice as Miyazaki Confirms Multiple FromSoftware Projects That Aren’t ‘Elden Ring 2’ Are in Development

Did you know FromSoftware did stellar work outside the Souls series and Elden Ring? They had developed several cult classics. These deep cuts aren’t remembered on the same level as their more recent titles. But, many people love them. Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree has finally given fans what they want. So, it seems like FromSoftware is working on a few different projects that aren’t Elden Ring 2, in a shocking twist of fate.

If They Make a New ‘King’s Field’, I’ll Say “Yay” Real Loud

Hidetaka Miyazaki answered questions about upcoming projects and Elden Ring 2 in an interview with GameWatch. The interview has been translated and posted by Gematsu following the PlayStation Partners 2024 showcase. Miyazaki said the following.

“We have multiple projects in the works across a variety of genres. There are titles directed by me, as well as titles directed by those other than myself. In that regard, I think we’ll be able to show you a new FromSoftware in a variety of ways, so please look forward to it.”

With the speculation of an eventual Elden Ring sequel seemingly stamped out for the foreseeable future, where do they go next? Does this mean FromSoftware is finally going back to some of their other IP? The King’s Field fandom is salivating at the thought.

FromSoftware has been on a generational roll as of late. Shadow of the Erdtree took home a Grand Award during the aforementioned Sony Partners ceremony. And it feels like they’ve been knocking out banger after banger, so I’m not going to sweat over what they come up with next. It would be intriguing to see them take on something like Berserk as a passion project. Considering the number of references that are in Dark Souls and Elden Ring, they would kill it.

I’m personally hoping they’ll revisit Chromehounds, especially after the positive reception surrounding Armored Core 6. Seeing them take the newest generation of talent and work on a classic like this could be revolutionary. Plus, there aren’t enough good mech games on the market, so they could easily corner it for themselves.