All Your Favorite Marvel Heroes Team Up in the First ‘Defenders’ Trailer

After each facing off against their own respective bad guys, Netflix’s Marvel heroes are back in the first trailer for The Defenders, pulling their individual super powers together to face-off against some very well-dressed ninjas.

In the official trailer Netflix dropped Wednesday, Matt Murdock—blind lawyer by day, Daredevil by night—comes to the legal aid of Jessica Jones, a super strong private detective. Meanwhile, the unbreakable Luke Cage meets Danny Rand and tries to figure out what his whole glowing fist thing is all about. Soon the team learns it has to work together (and tolerate one another) to beat on some fancy ninjas, led by Sigourney Weaver’s villainous Alexandra, in a long white hallway.

Like it did with its respective Avengers heroes, Marvel has already produced each of the good guys’ backstories in individual lead-ups to the blockbuster event. The plan started well with Daredevil, which was a brutal, dark contrast to the Marvel Cinema Universe films. The second series, Jessica Jones, was widely celebrated for its handling of sexual abuse. Luke Cage faltered in the second half of the season and seemed to be suffering from superhero overload. Then the whole train sort of fell apart with the wildly panned Iron Fist, a show about a blond white guy learning mystic Asian kung-fu, which was criticized both for being both kind of racist and completely boring.

Still, the superhero gravy train rolls on and The Defenders will hit Netflix in August. Check out the trailer above and watch all your favorite Marvel heroes—plus, I guess, Iron Fist—trade moody quips before bashing on some bad guys while Nirvana plays in the background.



The Defenders premieres on Netflix on August 18.