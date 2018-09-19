Alleged Former Hash Dealer Doug Ford Made It Across The Border Just Fine

Alleged former hash dealer Doug Ford, who also happens to be the premier of Ontario, visited Washington, DC, Wednesday to discuss NAFTA.

According to the Toronto Star, Ford met with Canadian ambassador to the US David MacNaughton at Trump Hotel in Washington. He has vowed to stand up for Ontarians working in agriculture, steel and the auto industry.

The meeting is significant because Ford made it across the border without issue despite having allegedly sold hash and even supplied a “hash drive-thru” in Etobicoke in the 1980s, according to a 2013 Globe and Mail exposé. Ford has denied the allegations.

Last week, US border official Todd Owen told Politico that any Canadian who has consumed weed, or worked or invested in the legal cannabis industry could be banned from entering the US for life. We can safely assume those rules also apply to black market hash dealers.

In response, Bill Blair, the Liberal minister responsible for border security, told the CBC’s Power and Politics that Canadians crossing the border should make sure not to resemble stoner comedy duo Cheech and Chong.

“If one presents oneself reasonably and frankly if you show up at the border looking like Cheech and Chong, you’re going into secondary. But I think for the overwhelming majority of Canadians, they won’t experience a significant change in the way which the border operates,” Blair said.

Many wondered what Blair meant by that comment—and who should they show up looking like? Perhaps the answer is Doug Ford.

