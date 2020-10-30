Alleged Hunter Biden Sex Tapes Have Gone Viral on Steve Bannon’s Chinese Website

A series of videos and photos which appear to show Hunter Biden having sex are going viral on a Chinese-language news and video sharing website co-founded by Donald Trump’s former advisor Steve Bannon.

The videos are often narrated by users in English with a Chinese accent, and claim that the explicit photos and videos of Hunter Biden are proof that he’s compromised by the Chinese government, and therefore a liability to his father Joe Biden, who is currently leading the polls ahead of the presidential election on November 3. These videos have been viewed millions of times.

While Bannon and right-wing media have repeatedly claimed that the videos and emails on Hunter Biden’s now-infamous laptop somehow both show Joe Biden and the Biden family are corrupt, they have also argued that the contents of the laptop also make the family “compromised,” in part because the family could be blackmailed.

Users who visit the Chinese video sharing site, G-TV, are now met with a full screen “note” about the Hunter Biden content, which attempts to make the contradictory argument that by publishing these videos, they are taking away the power of the Chinese Communist Party to blackmail the Bidens while also showing the family is corrupt.

“We have recently received questions regarding certain material being posted on G-TV, specifically sexual videos allegedly pertaining to Hunter Biden,” the note says. “As many of you know, G-TV is a platform created for the anti-Chinese Communist Party movement and invites all posts that expose the CCP’s gross abuse of human rights and its inherent evil ways.”

“Regarding the alleged Hunter Biden sex videos, as with similar G-TV anti-CCP postings we will continue to permit these posts and will do our best to filter graphic depictions. It is important to understand, particularly with our new visitors who are not familiar with our anti-CCP movement, that the G-TV posts often highlights individuals that are proxies of the CCP as well as the CCP’s tactics in gaining influence and power in the U.S. political, business, social, and media spheres. This includes highlighting the CCP’s long-standing use of force, corruption, money, sex, media, and drugs to gain control over influential people in the U.S. and throughout the world. By exposing these compromised individuals and methods, the CCP loses its control and influence over that individual thereby making the CCP weaker. Sometimes these depictions will be through business documents and e-mails while other times it may involve videos, including graphic videos. G-TV and its supporters will expose the nasty face of the CCP. We hope the world through the G-TB platform will better understand these tactics and the threat to freedom posed by the CCP. It is time that the American public recognized the evil face of CCP, regardless of how graphic it looks on video. We welcome you to our struggle!”

In 2018, President Trump’s former chief strategist Steve Bannon announced his plans to team up with an exiled Chinese businessman and critic of the Chinese government Guo Wengui to oversee a $100 million “Rule of Law Fund” aiming to investigate abuses of power by President Xi Jingping and the the Chinese Communist Party. This Spring, Bannon and Guo raised more than $300 million to found G-TV. In August, the Wall Street Journal reported that the media company is being investigated by the FBI for violating securities laws, and that several of its bank accounts have been frozen. Bannon was arrested aboard Guo’s yacht earlier this year on charges related to his We Build the Wall crowdfunding campaign.

Portions of Hunter Biden’s personal emails, photos, and videos were first published by the New York Post. The materials allegedly come from a laptop Hunter Biden left at a Delaware repair shop and never picked up. The repair shop’s owner gave the contents of the laptop to the FBI, then Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, according to a convoluted story he explained to the Post and the Daily Beast. The New York Post first learned about the existence of the laptop from Steve Bannon, and ultimately received the materials from Giuliani, it explained in its first article about the laptop.

Right wing media has been desperately trying and failing to spin Hunter Biden’s personal life and dealings with Ukrainian energy company Burisma into a national, Clinton emails-type scandal. The New York Post has been publishing bits and pieces from Hunter Biden’s laptop to little effect. Tucker Carlson has obsessively covered Hunter Biden for almost a month, then last night suddenly decided it might be best to leave him alone.

Bannon himself has been pushing an unfounded Biden-China narrative. A video of him explaining on Australian television that he believes Hunter Biden’s laptop shows Joe Biden is compromised by the Chinese Communist Party went viral on YouTube nearly two weeks ago. Earlier this month, the Daily Beast reported that a YouTube channel linked to Guo hyped upcoming dirt about Hunter Biden weeks before the New York Post story, and that a GNews Twitter account retweeted unsubstantiated corruption claims about Joe Biden.

Despite widespread coverage and some wildly speculative headlines across right wing media blogs, G-TV is still the primary place on the internet distributing the explicit and stolen Hunter Biden sex videos and photos. We don’t know how the emails, photos, and videos of Hunter Biden first started circulating on G-TV, but they are the most extensive look at the laptop’s contents that we can easily find online. They are also presented there with a consistent framing that matches the unproven narrative being pushed by Trump and the GOP in the last days of the election, claiming that the videos are evidence that Joe Biden is compromised and that people shouldn’t vote for him. Some of the videos have been viewed more than 4 million times on the site.

The posting of these videos coincide with a renewed push by the Trump campaign to paint Biden as somehow compromised by China. In an email to supporters seeking donations on Friday, the Trump campaign claimed “JOE BIDEN IS TOTALLY AND COMPLETELY COMPROMISED BY CHINA,” without citing any evidence.

“This video shows only the tip of the iceberg of what is important in the Chinese Communist Party’s Blue-Gold-Yellow (BGY) program. They take advantage of all those Western politicians, celebrities, and their families who are greedy for Chinese wealth, and threaten them by getting hold of and recording their sex and drug videos, forcing them to sell out their countries and people, and even their own national security in order to cooperate with the Chinese Communist Party’s world domination,” a G-TV user named Gundam00788 wrote in a text accompanying an explicit video of Hunter Biden. “U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden is 100% controlled by the Chinese Communist Party as one of the most successful political instances of the BGY program. He is also a target of the CCP’s 3F plan, which aims to ‘fall, fail, and fell,’ to weaken, destroy and kill America!”

Many of the explicit videos of Hunter Biden open with a pre-roll clip of Guo saying that “the kleptocrats have two plans to trap Americans in failures,” and repeating the points about about China’s “BGY” program and “3F” plan.

While Guo is critical of the Chinese government, the Wall Street Journal he has also used his platform to intimidate his rivals, many of whom are also Chinese dissidents living in the U.S.