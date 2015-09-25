Allegedly, Justin Bieber Turns (Skateboarding) Tricks Not Even Tony Hawk Can Do

In an interview with TMZ, Tony Hawk said something that makes Justin Bieber (who gives people the la fiebre de Biebre) seem pretty legit at skateboarding, if nothing else. Hawk says that he has witnessed Bieber do an inward hardflip—a move that Hawk has never been able to perform in his entire professional career.

This may be the first time that Bieber, who horrifyingly brags about nearly everything, is being hyped by someone else. (Note: Tony Hawk has spread vicious lies before.) Here’s a look at the move that Bieber (allegedly) can do.

Whether or not it’s true, seeing Justin Bieber fail at attempting this might be more fun than seeing him succeed. Come to think of it, this whole thing could be an elaborate ploy from Hawk to embarrass the boy. If so, it would be the greatest trick Tony Hawk ever pulled.