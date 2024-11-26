Save Up To 70% on MCM Sofas, Mattresses, and More With the AllModern Black Friday Sale

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

If you love Wayfair’s affordable Black Friday prices but loathe sorting through the masses of available products to find the pieces that fit your ~modern~ niche, skip the search and head straight to AllModern: one of Wayfair’s five branded websites, which, as you probably could guess, focuses on all things modern furniture.

Just like Wayfair, AllModern is going big for Black Friday. The Black Friday sale is running now through Nov. 30, with prices up to 70% off. Some of the best deals are on big pieces like sectionals and mattresses, while others bring you everyday items like flatware for less.

Here’s a rundown of some of the best AllModern finds.

a quick look at the best allmodern black friday deals

Best mattress deal – Wayfair Sleep™ 10″ Medium Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress

Plenty of top-name mattress brands are out here offering Black Friday sales, only to have mattresses still cost upwards of $1,000. If cheap is what you’re going for, the Wayfair Sleep™ 10″ Medium Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress is on sale for $223, down from $360.

Best sectional deal – Aaron 2 – Piece Upholstered L-Sectional

Save $400 when you opt for the Aaron 2 – Piece Upholstered L-Sectional: with a solid wood frame, reversible cushions, and a MCM look, it’s a great deal at $1,299.

Best dining chair set – Kody Comfort+ Velvet Dining Chair (Set of 2)

Whenever I skip out on real dining chairs, I regret it. These Kody Comfort+ Velvet Dining Chair (Set of 2) are the real deal in vintage gold velvet, plus they’re on sale for $189 down from $279.

Best sofa deal – Geo 84″ Upholstered Sofa

The Geo 84″ Upholstered Sofa is a pretty fab Sven sofa dupe IMO. With $300 off, the price comes down to $1,049. And how cool is the green velvet?

Best armchair deal – Leno Upholstered Armchair

With overstuffed cushions and upholstery, the Leno Upholstered Armchair puts a modern take on the accent chair. Normally it’s $579, but now it’s on sale for $319.

Best leather armchair deal – Geo Genuine Leather Armchair

If leather is more your style, then you’ll want to check out the Geo Genuine Leather Armchair. Made from beautify caramel/honey colored leather, the armchair is warm and cozy while still being sophisticated. Normally, it’s over $1,000. Now, you can grab it on sale for $949.

Best kitchen deal – Loretta 20 Piece Flatware Set

Who wants to spend their money on flatware? Literally nobody. That’s why this flatware deal is so appealing. The Loretta 20 Piece Flatware Set is on sale for $65, down from $99.

Best table deal – Gavan End Table

This little Gavan End Table is funky and fun, brining a pop of color into your space. Normally $259, it’s on sale for just $169.

Best storage deal – Glynis 4 – Hook Freestanding Coat Rack

My grandmother believes everyone needs a coatrack and has gotten me one for every apartment I’ve lived in. Truth be told, she’s not wrong, and If you don’t own one you’re missing out on easy organization. As part of the sale, the Glynis 4 – Hook Freestanding Coat Rack is on sale for $155, down from $379.

Best desk deal – Ando Writing Desk

Desks can be pricey, but having a quality desk can transform your work-at-home life quality. The Ando Writing Desk has a streamlined MCM silhouette and is $300 off, setting the price at $429.

Best Christmas tree deal – Norwegian 7.5′ H Green Spruce Christmas Tree Unlit

Behind on your holiday decorating? Order your Norwegian 7.5′ H Green Spruce Christmas Tree Unlit today and you’ll get it before Dec. 1, just in time to deck the halls. Plus, it’s $80 off.

Best headboard deal – Dalhart Solid Wood Headboard

If you’re reading this, chances are you are too old for a rickety, squeaky headboard. Invest in yourself and grab the Dalhart Solid Wood Headboard. Right now, it’s $150 off.

Best decor deal – Gould Upholstered Pouf

I’ll never forget how crushed I was when I learned that poufs are actually pretty expensive. Score yours for less when you opt for the Gould Upholstered Pouf, which is $210 off.