AllSaints Just Dropped a Bunch of Swaggy Summer Shirts

A sensual summer calls for a sun-kissed glow, whether that’s from the real deal (please ‘screen up, though) or a bottle of St. Tropez self-tanner. We want to look golden, and while we can’t always bask in the sun for hours on end, we can still be golden, thanks to the new Golden Hour drop from AllSaints. While AllSaints is usually known for its downtown-cool leather jackets and layers, the new summer collection is full of breezy, beachy tones perfect for wearing on rooftops, rockin’ down the shore, and arguing with HR about “proper work attire.”

Plus, it’s June—let’s stop wasting time and upgrade our stockpile of cabana shirts and linen button-downs. We want to look fresh, and there’s nothing more mentally stimulating than a tropical surf scene on your threads. All of the shirts in the Golden Hour collection feature a front button closure, lightweight sustainable fabric, and, of course, * chill vibes * . The cut is a relaxed fit, too, for ultimate range of motion and that flowy beach aesthetic. Wear a white tank under for a Leo-in-Romeo+Juliet aesthetic, or go bare-chested underneath with a gold chain if you’re feeling particularly cool.

It would also be a good time to mention that we are in the year of shacket, in case you’ve been living under a rock. They’re ideal for summer nights on the nippy side, layering over your favorite band T-shirt, and for Gen-Z dudes on dates. (“Babe, are you cold? Wanna wear my shacket?”) Drape this high-quality suede example over your partner’s shoulders, or opt for classic plaid for a more laid-back look.

Let’s not forget the epitome of beach headwear: bucket hats. Feel free to one-up your parents on the next family fishing trip with either of these bad boys, which have a moisture-wicking sweatband in the interior and are made from recyclable materials. All hail the bucket hat.

Go get ’em, sport.

