Skate Brand Alltimers Teams Up With Converse on a Rad Shoe Collab

It’s only Monday, but one of the coolest drops of the week is already here. One of our favorite NYC-based skate brands, Alltimers, has teamed up with Converse on two totally rad new skate shoes. Alltimers is known for its irreverent designs, as well as its skate decks that incorporate logo flips on iconic household brands ranging from Sears to the Archie comics series. On top of being known for its cheeky, referential imagery, Alltimers also produces epic skate videos that are closer to full-length features than gritty shorts, featuring (of course) its team riders.

There is some serious overlap between the Converse CONS team riders and Alltimers pros, and members Brianna “Dutchy” Delaney, Zered Bassett, and Alexis Sablone worked with the design teams on the limited-edition collaboration so the two new kicks would be as practical for skateboarding as they are enjoyable to look at. The brand re-imagined two classic Converse styles—the One Star Pro and the Fastbreak Pro—into elevated versions of the originals. Inspired by 90s style, the two-piece release nods to skateboarding’s long-standing love of basketball sneakers. Along with including Alltimers’ iconic “Tini” martini logo, the styles add details to improve on the shoes’ flexible grip, like a printed CX foam sockliner for impact cushioning and a traction rubber outsole for boardfeel.

The skate short featuring the CONS and Alltimers pro-skaters is a sci-fi take on the agony all skaters experience when they can’t hit the park over winter, due to shitty weather and inhospitable icy ground. The pros play hibernating test subjects sequestered in an upstate New York lab facility as they ride out the long winter and long for the skateboarding glory days of spring, which—bless the skate lords—are now upon us.

Now that we’ve got our footwear dialed in, who’s ready for lurk season?

The Alltimers x Converse sneakers are available at Converse.com.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.