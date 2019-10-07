Almond and Walnut-Crusted and Baked Chicken Thighs Recipe

Servings: 2

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 1 hour

Ingredients

½ cup|80 grams whole almonds

½ cup|55 grams walnuts

¼ cup|35 grams sesame seeds

2 boneless skinless chicken thighs (about 8 ounces|225 grams)

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

⅓ cup|50 grams potato starch

2 ¾ teaspoons ground turmeric

2 cups|480 grams plain yogurt

1 large egg

6 tablespoons|80 ml olive oil

5 ounces|135 grams baby spinach

½ cup|125 ml chicken stock

½ cup|10 grams roughly chopped fresh mint

½ cup|13 grams roughly chopped fresh parsley

¼ cup|60 grams tahini

2 ounces|60 grams crumbled feta cheese

cooked white rice, to serve

Directions

Heat the oven to 375°F. Place the almonds and walnuts in the bowl of a food processor and pulse until almost finely ground, but not a powder. You want a few chunks in there still. Transfer to a shallow bowl with the sesame seeds and set aside. Whisk together the potato starch and 1 ½ teaspoons turmeric in a shallow bowl. Whisk the egg and ½ cup yogurt together in another shallow bowl. Season the chicken all over with salt and pepper and, working with one piece at a time, dredge in the potato starch mixture, then the yogurt mixture, taking care to completely coat the chicken all over (every nook and cranny!). Place it gently in the nut mixture and coat in the nuts. Transfer to a plate and repeat with the other piece of chicken. Heat the half of the oil in a large skillet over medium. Carefully add the chicken and cook, flipping once, until golden, 4 minutes. Transfer to a clean plate and set aside. Wipe the skillet clean. Heat the remaining oil in the skillet and add the spinach. Cook until wilted, about 3 minutes. Season with salt and add in the remaining yogurt, the stock, herbs, and tahini. Stir in the remaining 1 ¼ teaspoons turmeric and season to taste with salt and pepper. Nestle the chicken on top and sprinkle the feta cheese around it. Bake until the chicken is cooked through, about 10 minutes. Serve immediately.

