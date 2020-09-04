Almond-Crusted Cod with Orange and Figs Recipe

Serves 2

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

⅓ cup|45 grams blanched almonds

2 (6-ounce|170 gram) boneless skinless cod fillets

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

2 naval oranges

4 tablespoons|60 ml honey

2 slices prosciutto

3 tablespoons|45 ml olive oil

3 ounces|90 grams fresh figs (about 6), halved

fresh herbs, to garnish

Directions

Heat a large cast iron skillet over medium. Add the almonds and cook until golden, about 5 minutes. Set aside to cool completely, then finely grind. Season the cod all over with salt and pepper. Brush one side of each piece of fish with 2 tablespoons of the honey, then zest one of the oranges over them. Coat the orange zest side of each fish with the almonds, then wrap each in the prosciutto. Using your knife, remove all the skin and white pith from the oranges. Working over a bowl, cut in between the segments. Place the segments in the bowl and squeeze in the juice from the pulp. Whisk in the remaining 2 tablespoons honey. Heat the oil in the cast-iron skillet over medium. Add the fish and cook until lightly golden, about 3 minutes. Carefully flip the fish, then add the orange segments and juice and the figs. Continue cooking until the fish is cooked through and the sauce has reduced slightly, about 5 minutes more. Garnish with some herbs and serve.

