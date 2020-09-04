Almond-Crusted Cod with Orange and Figs Recipe

Serves 2
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
⅓ cup|45 grams blanched almonds
2 (6-ounce|170 gram) boneless skinless cod fillets
kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
2 naval oranges
4 tablespoons|60 ml honey
2 slices prosciutto
3 tablespoons|45 ml olive oil
3 ounces|90 grams fresh figs (about 6), halved
fresh herbs, to garnish
Directions
- Heat a large cast iron skillet over medium. Add the almonds and cook until golden, about 5 minutes. Set aside to cool completely, then finely grind.
- Season the cod all over with salt and pepper. Brush one side of each piece of fish with 2 tablespoons of the honey, then zest one of the oranges over them. Coat the orange zest side of each fish with the almonds, then wrap each in the prosciutto.
- Using your knife, remove all the skin and white pith from the oranges. Working over a bowl, cut in between the segments. Place the segments in the bowl and squeeze in the juice from the pulp. Whisk in the remaining 2 tablespoons honey.
- Heat the oil in the cast-iron skillet over medium. Add the fish and cook until lightly golden, about 3 minutes. Carefully flip the fish, then add the orange segments and juice and the figs. Continue cooking until the fish is cooked through and the sauce has reduced slightly, about 5 minutes more. Garnish with some herbs and serve.
