Snoop Dogg Just Signed a Contract with Major Marijuana Company in Canada

Read: I Went to a Cannabis-Themed Gala and Saw the Future

We always knew that Snoop Dogg was destined to be a figurehead in the legal pot industry. If someone who claims to smoke 81 blunts a day and has made some of the most notable pot-smoking anthems of all time isn’t qualified to be a major player in the weed business, who is? Now, in his latest 420-related business venture, Snoop has agreed to partner with one of the biggest corporate weed companies in Canada: Tweed.

Videos by VICE

For the deal—Snoop’s first entrée into the burgeoning Canadian weed industry—Tweed will pay the West Coast rapper in money and stocks for exclusive rights to specific branding and content from his company LBC Holdings.

“There are real social and medical benefits from the cannabis industry, and the world is seeing this positivity in a whole new way,” Snoop said in a statement. “Canada has been at the forefront of the business model, and I look forward to being a part of the road ahead.”

Snoop, whose IRL name is Calvin Broadus Jr., has already been involved with the pot industry in the United States. Last November, he launched the Leafs by Snoop brand, which has packaging designed by a luxury design firm and includes edibles like chocolate and gummies, as well as shatter and regular flower. In the same year, he also set up Casa Verde Capital, a pot industry-specific venture capital fund. But the cannabis industry is far from the only way Snoop is making money these days: He also recently signed on as a grill instructor for Burger King, appearing in an employee training video.

Tweed is seen as one of as one of the largest, if not the largest, weed companies in Canada, a country that is on the verge of full-blown marijuana legalization. Though Tweed is currently focused on the medical marijuana industry, it is set to be a forerunner in the recreational industry that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has promised to Canadians. The company is located in the small town of Smiths Falls, Ontario, about 217 miles east of Toronto. Tweed’s agreement with Snoop starts with a three-year renewable deal.

Follow Allison Elkin on Twitter.

Photo via Facebook

