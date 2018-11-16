Alright, Here’s the Whole of That ‘Grinch’-Inspired Tyler, The Creator EP

Tyler, The Creator has fully embraced his role as a contributor to the upcoming Grinch reboot. After releasing a Santigold and Ryan Beatty collaboration called “Lights On” yesterday, he’s now made good on his promise of a full EP of Grinch-inspired Christmas songs. It’s all along the same lines—it’s only really Christmassy if you go beyond the warm, soulful production and really focus on the lyrics—but it’s got an early claim for the oddball Christmas collection of the year. Save for “Lights On” and the Jerry Paper collab “Hot Chocolate,” nothing here lasts longer than two minutes. No unnecessary hanging around for hot cocoa.

It’s officially okay to listen to this despite the fact that it’s still November, but “Fairytale of New York” is still off the table for two weeks. Listen to the EP below.

