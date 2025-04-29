Alright, Paypigs – It’s Time to Gift Mommy Some ‘Valorant’ Skins

Time’s up. Mommy demands Her Valorant skins. She’s been playing so much, but Her inventory is incomplete. All because you haven’t been working hard enough to give Her the bundles She wants so bad. So, are you going to be a good boy, girl, and/or enby? Are you going to give Mommy all the guns, knives, and sprays She deserves? That’s right, sweetie. Open up your wallet and let Me drain you, until your credit cards are maxed out, until your bank account is under My complete control. All so I can finally buy the Reaver Karambit.

Okay, I’m joking. But in all seriousness, Riot finally implemented a skin gifting system in Valorant today, allowing users to send purchasable guns and knives to each other as soon as Season 2025, Act 3 goes live tomorrow. This is quite the game-changer for Riot’s tactical five-on-five first-person shooter, both in terms of Riot’s approach to microtransactions — and, yes, the horny vibes seen across the game’s multiplayer lobbies.

Videos by VICE

Gift Mommy your Champions 2022 Phantom

Screenshot: Riot Games

Unlike Counter-Strike, Riot’s tactical shooter doesn’t have a full-blown marketplace economy, complete with fluctuating prices as players buy and sell cosmetics. No. Instead, Riot completely controls how skins are purchased in the game.

Some Valorant cosmetics are introduced in a bundle at a discount, requiring players to purchase Valorant Points with real money to acquire new skins. Other times, weapon skins are available via the game’s battle pass, under both free and premium tiers. Then there are weapons only purchasable with Valorant Points for a limited time. One Vandal skin I own, the VCT Champions 2023 Vandal, was only on sale during the Los Angeles VCT finals. If you want that skin now? Sorry. You’re out of luck. You’ll have to borrow it from a friend (in fact, I sometimes see players grab it on the ground in my lobbies, just to try it out).

For the most part, the lion’s share of premium Valorant skins are simply purchasable from Riot’s in-game store. For example, my RGX 11Z Pro Firefly butterfly knife set me back $44, but it was so worth it. I look sick as fuck fidgeting with that thing while rotating from C to A on Haven, showing off all the cool gamer colors before promptly dying to an off-angle in my one-v-five retake.

‘Valorant’ gifting is actually a really big deal

Screenshot: Riot Games

To be clear, skins don’t hold any gameplay advantage in Valorant. They’re purely for show. But they do matter. Skins are so common in Val, it’s generally a bad look to use the game’s default gray weapon cosmetics.

See, skins imply both status and experience. I used to play with one friend who owned the Ruin Dagger from the Episode 1, Act 3 battle pass. When she went for live feedback on a Valorant coach’s Twitch stream, the coach immediately complimented her on the knife. It was a sign that she was a dedicated player, even if she had stepped away from the game for a bit.

More than anything, though, Valorant skins just look sick. From magical girl-themed rifles to a katana infused with an oni spirit, Riot does a fantastic job of making every new store bundle look completely irresistible. Even though it’s not uncommon to see some incredibly hyped-up skin lines cost 9,500 to 11,900 VP, or $95 to $119, players still gobble up these new purchases and proudly show them off on the battlefield. It’s simply a form of peacocking. It looks sick, even if the cost massively adds up.

Can you really get findommed in ‘Valorant’ now? Well…

Screenshot: Riot Games

As for those delicious little paypigs that want Mommy to findom them in Val? Those pathetic little Silvers that want to give Me, their Goddess, that 5,350 VP EX.O Edge? Well, I’d love to have a couple piggies expand my Valorant inventory. But don’t take this article’s headline too seriously. As Riot writes in Valorant‘s 10.08 patch notes, the game only allows Featured Store bundles and their various parts to be gifted for now. So, don’t expect that cute eboy to suddenly gift you a Champions Vandal from a few years ago. The gifting system is very limited at the moment.

That said, Riot does promise “expanded support planned for future updates,” meaning gifting will likely become a far more robust system in due time. So, yes, little piggies, you’ll soon be able to give Mommy all the weapons skins she desires. That means my paypigs better get their bank accounts ready for a drain. Mommy wants Her EX.O Edge so She can impress all the queer egirls in her Swiftplay lobbies.

And yes, to be clear? I expect Swiftplay lobbies to become an edater hot spot as soon as gifting goes live tomorrow. Boys offering weapons to girls if they clutch up. Girls making boys bark for the new knife. Egirls gifting other egirls bundles after seeing the lesbian Pride flag banner on full display. The flirting will be spicy enough to make a succubus blush. We’re in the era of thirsty Valorant skin gifting, and Riot is about to make so much fucking money off all of us.

Including you, little paypig. Especially you.