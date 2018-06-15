Alt-J Bring PUSHA-T and Twin Shadow in for a New “In Cold Blood” on ‘Colbert’

Choppy British indie rock outfit Alt-J brought recent beef winner PUSHA-T and pop-futurist Twin Shadow to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last night. The unlikely supergroup performed a new version of Alt-J’s “In Cold Blood,” the second single from their 2017 LP Relaxer. It was punchier than the original, punctuated by Twin Shadow’s staccato ruptures. Push dominated, of course, his verse adding some bite to Joe Newman’s binary lyrics.

They released the new version as a single as well, so you can listen to that below. Watch a band that I’m now calling PUSH-Alt-Shadow perform “In Cold Blood” at the top of the page.

Videos by VICE

https://open.spotify.com/track/7plLvN3xOrNFCnZX1SrUpj?si=71_7n-3gS0StG5uORrebtQ

Alex Robert Ross will be workshopping that band name on Twitter.