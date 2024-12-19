For No Reason At All, Here Are Some Great Alternatives to Peak Design Backpacks

Okay, let’s settle this once and for all. No, Peak Design did not identify the CEO shooter and TikTok heartthrob Luigi Mangione to the police using serial number information from his backpack. The CEO, Peter Dering, told the New York Times that he reached out to the police to inform them that the then-unidentified shooter was wearing a discontinued Peak Design bag in widely available surveillance footage. That’s still a fact worth considering though, if you’re in the market for slick camera accessories and have reason to be concerned about your privacy.

That reason should not be crime-related, though. There are plenty of valid non-crime reasons you might be picky about when considering which camera accessories you might choose to buy. For instance, this recent bit of business has me a little concerned about carrying my camera around in my Peak Design gear — which, I will admit, is my favorite camera gear.

Videos by VICE

Cause for Concern?

I’m a journalist, and I shot photos at the Black Lives Matter protests in Portland back in 2020. I don’t often cover that kind of event anymore, but if I did, I would now be concerned about my easily-identifiable Peak Design gear showing up in surveillance footage. Cops aren’t like, the coolest people in the world, and (in case you haven’t heard) they sometimes retaliate against the press. Not to mention, Federal law enforcement officers had a bad habit of snatching people off the street in unmarked cars during those protests.

So, I’ve been on the lookout for some Peak Design alternatives that you might also want to consider if you have privacy or ethical concerns about a company that assisted in this particular police investigation.

Peak design Backpack Alternatives

Wotancraft is a high-end camera bag manufacturer out of Japan, and has some lovely alternatives to the bigger backpacks Peak Design makes.

Bellroy has several camera-friendly options, including the Totepack (which I’ve actually tested and rather like).

The Wandrd Rogue sling is a great pick for a smaller camera setup.

Moment’s Everything Slings are some of my favorites. I’ve had a couple of these, and love them for just walking around with my Fujifilm X-Pro 2.

Billingham’s Hadley Pro camera bag is an absolute dream. It’s spacious, stylish, and eschews the typical tech-forward look you often see in camera bags. I had one for a while, and I loved it.

Happy, erm, shooting.