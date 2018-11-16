AlunaGeorge Explains How to Make the Perfect Anti-Party Anthem

This week on Noisey Radio, 19-year-old British songwriter Yellow Days sits down for an exclusive interview. Then, Aluna Francis from AlunaGeorge is in the house to go inside the band’s new EP Champagne Eyes. Plus we go inside the long-awaited debut album Chest Pains from Chicago rapper, Warhol.ss.

Listen here at 11 AM EST/8 AM PST and 11 PM EST/8 PM PST.

Intro:

Lil Xan & PND Rock – Sorry! prod. Diablo

Yellow Days:

Yellow Days – “Lately I feat. Rejjie Snow”

Yellow Days – “A Little While”

Wings – “Arrow Through Me”

Yellow Days – “Holding On”

Yellow Days – “How Can I Love You”

Warhol.ss:

Warhol.ss – “With Ease”

Warhol.ss – “Switch Location”

Warhol.ss & UnoTheActivist – “War Ready”

Warhol.ss – “Harry Cash”

AlunaGeorge:

AlunaGeorge – “Champagne Eyes”

AlunaGeorge – “Famous”

AlunaGeorge – “Faulty”

