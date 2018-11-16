VICE
Editions

Newsletters

Music

AlunaGeorge Explains How to Make the Perfect Anti-Party Anthem

By

E172_COMBINED_V1_notimes
Share:

This week on Noisey Radio, 19-year-old British songwriter Yellow Days sits down for an exclusive interview. Then, Aluna Francis from AlunaGeorge is in the house to go inside the band’s new EP Champagne Eyes. Plus we go inside the long-awaited debut album Chest Pains from Chicago rapper, Warhol.ss.

Listen here at 11 AM EST/8 AM PST and 11 PM EST/8 PM PST.

Videos by VICE

Intro:
Lil Xan & PND Rock – Sorry! prod. Diablo

1542617205700-E172_YELLOWDAYS_PROMO1

Yellow Days:
Yellow Days – “Lately I feat. Rejjie Snow”
Yellow Days – “A Little While”
Wings – “Arrow Through Me”
Yellow Days – “Holding On”
Yellow Days – “How Can I Love You”

1542617232927-E172_WARHOLL_V1

Warhol.ss:
Warhol.ss – “With Ease”
Warhol.ss – “Switch Location”
Warhol.ss & UnoTheActivist – “War Ready”
Warhol.ss – “Harry Cash”

1542617250903-E172_ALUNA_V1

AlunaGeorge:
AlunaGeorge – “Champagne Eyes”
AlunaGeorge – “Famous”
AlunaGeorge – “Faulty”

Follow Noisey on Twitter.

Tagged:
, , , , , ,
Share:

More
From VICE