Man, This “XXX” Track From Alxndr London Sounds Like Five Different Genres

On first impression Alxndr London looks like one of those vague “creatives”. He’s got the customary name of an artistic soul, wherein it’s both truncuated in the middle and the letter “a” is replaced with an “x”. He also looks wildly elusive in the photo above. But then you listen to his music and realise that he isn’t one of those lame-ass kids with an extensive Twitter bio and rich-to-the-teeth parents, but someone who is wildly creative and embodies what it means to be an artist to its fullest degree. His debut EP is dropping in a couple of weeks but for now, here’s his track “XXX”. Listen to it and realise that Alxndr London is one of the most explorative artists currently residing within London’s scene. It sounds like jazz, it sounds like silky-smooth hip-hop, it sounds like funk, it sounds like the beads of sweat that once fell from Prince’s forehead and onto his guitar, it sounds like poetry. It is here, it is below, and you can listen to it right now. So, go right ahead: click, click, click!