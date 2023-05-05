How to Stay at Aman Resorts (aka ‘The White Lotus’ IRL) for Under $1,000

“What is that, Dune?” was my first thought upon seeing an Instagram ad for Amangiri, one of the most celebrity-coveted retreats from the luxury vacation company Aman Resorts. Blessed with infinity edge pools, Turkish towels for days, and stunning Brutalist architecture, the Utah hotel has become a bucket list experience for anyone—especially the über wealthy—craving a vacation with all the resources of a five-star resort, and all the peace and isolation of Mars. Aside from one YouTube comment on a longer video of the resorts that reads, “I just get the weird feeling that [the people] from The Hills Have Eyes will show up any minute,” the viewer consensus seemed to be a resounding, resolute promise: One day, we’ll ball-out for a night to see how the other half lives at one of Aman’s otherworldly hotels.

Amangiri is just one of 34 retreats from the luxury hotel company, whose name means peace in Sanskrit and whose retreats span across several countries, varying package levels, and, of course, next-level-tax-bracket prices. A single night at Aman’s dreamy Vietnam location costs $1,200 minimum, while the most affordable room at Amangiri in Canyon Point, Utah will set you back $4,000. No chump change, that’s for sure, but it’s not out of the realm of possibility after a few years (LOL) of saving-up for a special anniversary, YOLO vacation, or much-needed treat yourself moment. Who knows? Maybe we’re just a few Craigslist feet pics away from smashing the reserve button on the swish Aman New York penthouse or Thailand escape:

It’s easy to get swept away by Aman’s offerings, which are filtered by categories such as destination, villas, residencies, and even yachts, so we’ve whipped up a short-list to our favorite retreats worthy of location scout for the next season of The White Lotus.

Anna Delvey would love this Morocco hotel

Remember when everyone’s favorite fake German heiress stayed at that epic Moroccan resort? It sure reminds us of Amanjena, the Marrakech, Morocco outpost of Aman. Guests will wander around rose-colored pavilions, private pools, lush gardens, and experience views of the surrounding Atlas Mountains that are worthy of the Second Testament. When you’re not cinematically yearning during sunset, you can explore the resort’s 27-hole golf course, or visit the Afgay dunes. Rooms also start at around $900 a night, making Amanjena one of Aman’s most affordable escapes

The one you see all over Instagram

Ah, Amangiri. You’re arguably the most iconic of the Aman resorts, and a favorite of celebrities who like rock climbing/feeling like they’re in a spa on Arrakis. This minimalist resort in Canyon Point, Utah looks like it could be the weekend escape of the renowned architect Tadao Ando (if Ando thought, “You know what? The Instagram heaux deserve a place to put up their feet by the pool and chill for a while.”) The resort is hidden in 900 acres of red-rock country, and features panoramic views of majestic mesas, ridges, and gorges—a geologist’s dream, really. Bookings start at around $4,000 a night, but it’s worth it to feel like a pampered Brachiosaurus.

Get your Daddy Warbucks on

Aman also offers everything from suite stays to residential-style bookings at its New York City location, which is situated in Manhattan’s iconic Crown Building on 5th Avenue. The vibe of the resort is described as “East meets West and old meets new,” because it’s the perfect blend of NYC razzle dazzle and minimalist Japandi aesthetics. There’s a year-round garden terrace, a flagship spa, and two epic restaurants offering Japanese and Italian cuisine and access to a bougie jazz club. Rooms start at around $1,950 a night.

A jungle retreat

Remember that Leonardo DiCaprio movie, The Beach? This is like that, but with zero stress and a way better Rotten Tomatoes rating; Aman’s Playa Grande, Dominican Republic vacation rentals will give you access to the pristine coastline of the DR’s north coast beaches, and situate you at the edge of a jungle with panoramic cliff top views. Rooms start at around $1,700 a night.

RIP Tanya McQuoid, you would have loved this Venice escape

Justice for Tanya, the OG baddie from The White Lotus who would have absolutely loved Aman’s Venice, Italy hotel. This retreat is some real Thomas-Mann-meets-Merchant-of-Venice business, because it’s set in the legendary Palazzo Papadopoli, one of the city’s eight palazzos on the Grand Canal, and is adorned with both Rococo and contemporary artwork, outfitted with interior gardens, and offers stunning views of the city. Rooms start at around $1,700 a night, and are the perfect place to start writing your memoirs.

Have $180K to blow? Stay at this epicurean retreat

If we ever win the lottery, we’ll check out Amanemu, Amazon’s luxury onsen resort in the forest of Ise-Shima, Japan. Known as the “Delicacies of Japan” package, the resort offers otherworldly stays at its serene Tskui, Mori, Sora, and Nagi Villas, and a Chef’s Table-worthy dinner experience at the resort’s restaurant that includes caviar, truffles, lobster, wagyu, abalone and more. Prices for the experience start at a catatonic $180,000, so the final course better be Bald Eagle.

Yacht rock

When in doubt, yacht it out. Aman has a custom-built, two-masted Phinisi sailing and diving vessel on lock with five roomy cabins and a crew of 14 to help you sail away like a nepo baby on their honeymoon. Right now, it looks like Aman is taking applications from passengers for an Indonesian cruise (price TBD).

Here’s to hoping the next scratch card is a winner.

