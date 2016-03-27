Giant Inflatable Bunnies Go on Tour

A light installation of giant inflatable bunnies is touring North America, just in time for Easter. Intrude is by artist Amanda Parer, who wants to invoke the childhood fairytale associations of bunny rabbits, but imbues the work with a darker subtext. “The rabbit is also an animal of contradiction,” writes Parer in her description of the installation. In the artist’s native Australia, rabbits are pests introduced by white colonialists and whose population soon became entirely out of control, decimating many native plant species. The installation arrives in San Francisco next week, and will spend the spring and summer New York, LA, Houston, and Colorado. Have the Intrude experience via the video below.

Image courtesy of the artist

Screencaps via

