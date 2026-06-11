Amazing Digital Circus Fortnite Skins Revealed by Epic Games – Release Date & First Look

The Amazing Digital Circus Fortnite skins have just been revealed by Epic Games. The crossover will feature Pomni and Jax as cosmetic items in the battle royale. Here is a first look at how the Amazing Digital Circus Fortnite skins look in-game, and the collab’s release date in every region.

Fortnite Amazing Digital Circus Skins First Look

Screenshot: Epic Games

Epic Games surprised players today by revealing new Amazing Digital Circus Fortnite skins. The battle royale publisher announced the collaboration with an incredible teaser trailer that showed off the new Chapter 7 Season 3 cosmetics.

Videos by VICE

The collab will feature two characters from the popular animated series, which include Pomni and Jax. However, more importantly, Epic also gave us a preview of how the Amazing Digital Circus skins will actually look like.

For your convenience, we have posted some HD images below to give you an idea of how the Pomni Fortnite skin and Jax cosmetic will look in-game:

Pomni (Skin)

Screenshot: Epic Games

Jax (Skin)

Screenshot: Epic Games

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Fortnite Amazing Digital Circus skins release date is Friday, June 12, 2026. The new cosmetic items will be added to the Fortnite Item Shop during the store’s daily reset at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET.

Trying to figure out when that is in every region can be a bit tricky because of time zones. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered! Below is a table that shows when the Pomni Fortnite skin and Jax cosmetics go live in every major region:

The Amazing Digital Circus Fortnite Release Times (Global)

Region Date Time PT (West Coast US) June 12 5:00 PM ET (US / Canada) June 12 8:00 PM Brazil (BRT) June 12 9:00 PM Mexico (CDT) June 12 7:00 PM Argentina (ART) June 12 10:00 PM UK (BST) June 13 1:00 AM Europe (CEST) June 13 2:00 AM JST (Japan) June 13 9:00 AM KST (Korea) June 13 9:00 AM AEST (Australia) June 13 10:00 AM NZST (New Zealand) June 13 12:00 PM

All Amazing Digital Circus Fortnite Skins, Cosmetics & Pricing

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Amazing Digital Circus collab will feature two skins and several cosmetic items. As we mentioned above, the crossover will include the series’ main characters, Pomni and Jax. However, the official trailer from Epic also confirmed that both skins will have their own back bling and pickaxe as well.

Here are the Amazing Digital Circus skin bundles and their potential pricing:

Pomni Bundle

Pomni (Skin): 1, 500 V-Bucks

1, 500 V-Bucks Gummigoo (Back Bling): 300 V-Bucks

300 V-Bucks Flail (Pickaxe): 800 V-Bucks

800 V-Bucks Guitar (Instrument): 800 V-Bucks

800 V-Bucks Weapon Wrap: 500 V-Bucks

500 V-Bucks Scared (Emote): 500 V-Bucks

500 V-Bucks Amazing Digital Circus (Jam Track): 500 V-Bucks

Jax Bundle

Jax (Skin): 1,500 V-Bucks

1,500 V-Bucks Ribbit (Back Bling): 300 V-Bucks

300 V-Bucks Zooble (Pickaxe): 800 V-Bucks

800 V-Bucks Bass (Instrument): 800 V-Bucks

Screenshot: Epic Games

Although it should be pointed out that Epic Games does not confirm pricing before a cosmetic item debuts in the shop. So the above pricing is just estimated based on recent Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 collabs. It’s also likely that the Pomni and Jax skins will be sold in an Amazing Digital Circus bundle for a discounted price.