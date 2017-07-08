Can You Believe These Amazing Photos Were Taken on an iPhone?

This article originally appeared on Creators France.
Have you ever heard of the IPPAs? No, we’re not talking about the bitter beers, but the iPhone Photography Awards. It’s an annual contest that recognizes the best photographs taken with an iPhone. This year’s competition was the contest’s 10th edition, and we now know all the winners and the runners up. This year, the jury had to choose between thousands of entries from over 140 countries before selecting the top three winners in each of the 18 categories, which range from photojournalism to panoramas and architecture to still lifes.
The winner of this year’s grand prize was Sebastiano Tomada from Brooklyn, NY. His photo captures children wandering the streets of Qayyarah, Iraq, after an Daesh attack on the city’s oil wells.
As for the rest, we’ve compiled a selection of our favorite award-winning photos below:
You have until next March to register for the 2018 edition of the IPPAWARDS.
