Amazon’s Black Friday Kitchen Deals Are Some of the Best in Years

I’m usually pretty good about not buying things during events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Not because there aren’t great deals out there, but because there are way too many great deals out there and if I’m not careful I’ll blow way too much money on things I don’t need.

But growing up, my mom always said you don’t skimp on shoes or cookware, and I’ve found that to be great advice. Amazon‘s Black Friday deals on kitchen appliances and cookware give home cooks like me and my partner a great excuse to splurge on items that we’ll actually use day in, day out.

Quick Look at Amazon’s Best Kitchen Deals

KitchenAid Semi Automatic Espresso Machine with Grinder for $550 ($150 off)

This is one of my favorite espresso machines. I tested it for months and it performed beautifully the entire time. The included grinder is one of the quietest burr grinders I’ve ever used. It also has a very high clearance underneath the group head (where the coffee comes out), so there’s ample room to just slide your mug or glass right underneath there.

The espresso it produces is creamy and consistent, and the steam wand froths up milk to a glossy sheen in just seconds.

Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine for $700 ($50 off)

Breville’s Barista Express espresso machine is an excellent espresso machine for most users. It has a built-in grinder with fine-tunable dose and grind control. It produces consistent crema shot-after-shot, and the steam wand makes short work of frothing up any kind of milk.

This is the kind of espresso machine that will do everything you need it to in order to make great cafe-quality coffee at home, and it’s a great way to learn the ins and outs of espresso machine maintenance because it’s very repairable.

Cuisinart Double Flip Belgian Waffle Maker for $95 ($25 off)

Having a Belgian waffle maker in your kitchen is a luxurious experience. The waffles you can make with one of these things are fluffy, delicate, and crispy on the outside. It’s also just a very easy appliance to use, an almost effortless way to give yourself a luxurious breakfast, brunch, or second breakfast any time of day.

Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro for $300 ($100 off)

Don’t tell anyone, but the whole “air fryer” branding is just that. It’s a branding trick. This thing is a tiny oven (we used to call them toaster ovens). They can, however produce some absolutely amazing frozen (and not frozen) foods. A good air fryer can expose your food to high heats very quickly, so you can get fryer-like results without the mess and spatter of pouring out a bunch of oil.

KitchenAid Artisan Series Stand Mixer for $330 ($120 off)

Stand mixers are really good for just about any kind of baking, but especially breads that require a lot of kneading. My partner relies on our KitchenAid stand mixer almost every single day. They have some dexterity issues from carpal tunnel so stirring and beating things in a bowl can be really taxing on their hands.

That’s where our baby blue KitchenAid comes in clutch. Any kind of baking that requires the creaming method (mixing butter and sugar into a deliciously smooth cream, required for almost all cookies and things like that) becomes an absolute breeze with this thing.

KitchenAid 13-cup Food Processor for $150 ($50 off)

I love my food processor. I would kill for her. I would take a bullet for her. Again, it’s a wonderful appliance for any kitchen task that requires a lot of chopping or mixing. It can be loud but it obliterates anything you put in there almost instantly. Because those whirling blades are safely encased in plastic, it’s also a very safe way to chop things very fine very quickly.

If you’re looking to make something creamy, like hummus or any kind of nut butter (ha), it’s basically the best tool for that besides maybe a mortar and pestle (and the strength of a medieval peasant woman). It’s also very versatile; you can make anything from a soup to a bread dough in this thing.

Cuisinart Panini Press for $60 ($40 off)

Sometimes you want that sandwich to be hot, gooey, and crisp. Of course you could just sizzle your sandwich in a pan, but doing that with a sandwich of any significant thickness is a recipe for disaster.

A panini press is also great for making some of the most decadent toast you’ve ever had. Slather up both sides of your bread with butter, and stick ’em in there for a few seconds and you’ve got yourself a new midnight snack that will make your partner wonder why there’s a mangled cube of butter out on the counter in the morning.

Staub Braiser Pan for $180 ($90 off)

So the nice thing about enameled cast iron is that it offers all the benefits of cast iron, but few of the drawbacks. You can put it in the oven, it can be on the stove, and it heats very evenly.

But because it’s enameled (and because it’s not 1850 and we don’t clean our dishes with industrial grade caustic soap) you don’t have to agonize so much over how best to wash it. Just use a sponge. Yes, it’s okay to use gentle dish soap. Don’t put it in the dishwasher though—they can get weird if they’re wet for too long.

Instant Pot Duo Plus 6-quart for $80 ($70 off)

The thing about Instant Pots is that they’re a super approachable way to get into using a pressure cooker. Traditional pressure cookers can be really intimidating and scary, but what they do is important for a lot of different cuisines.

Inside a pressure cooker (like the Instant Pot) steam doesn’t escape, and as it builds up the pressure increases. When pressure increases, the boiling point also goes up, so your foods can actually cook at temperatures higher than the normal boiling temperature of 212F. This means that foods like beans, soups, stews, chilis can all cook way faster than they could on a stovetop.

Pressure cookers are the backbone of many cuisines, so if you’re looking to get into making real South Asian or Korean food at home, this is a great place to start. Plus, it can make rice and oatmeal too.

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven for $304 ($76 off)

The Dutch oven is the perfect tool for making any kind of bread. For real. If you have a regular person not-fancy oven, a good Dutch oven is one way to get bakery-quality bread at home.

That’s because when you put it in your oven it acts as a sort of mini oven. The cast iron heats up slowly but evenly, and the heavy lid keeps steam trapped so your bread stays nice and moist as it cooks, giving you that professional bakery crisp on the outside.

Not to mention, it’s a versatile enough pan that it can literally be the only pan you have. With this thing there’s nothing you can’t braise, fry, boil, or bake.

Lodge 10-inch Cast Iron Skillet for $20 ($14 off)

This is a great intro to cooking with cast iron. It’s small enough to fit into most cookware collections, but big enough to be useful. Like all cast iron, the Lodge 10-inch skillet heats up slowly but evenly and holds on to heat for a very long time.

This exact pan was my first cast iron pan, and I still have it more than a decade later (and it’s still going strong). And yes, you can use soap to clean it, just oil it afterward and don’t put it in the dishwasher.