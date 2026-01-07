Love Physical Media? Amazon Is Selling Blu-Rays 3 for $33.

Lots of us went reluctantly into the streaming age, even kicking and screaming. You don’t own the titles you own if they disappear from the streaming service from which you purchased them. And what do you do if you don’t have an internet connection and your service doesn’t let you download them for offline viewing?

But it was sort of a losing battle, especially because Blu-Ray discs never tumbled in price down into Snickers-bar territory the way that DVDs did. The holdouts I know who still buy movies on discs, though, are passionate.

And so this limited-time 3-for-$33 deal from Amazon, from which you can shop hundreds of titles, is quite a big deal for those who lament the normally sky-high price of Blu-Rays.

quality titles Are Available, too!

These aren’t just no-name leftovers that Amazon is trying to shunt off to a desperate, Blu-Ray starved public. The Blu-Rays on offer are A-level titles. You’ve got the classics, from 2001: A Space Odyssey, The Big Lebowski, The Shining, and The Thing, and the modern blockbusters, such as Wicked, F1: The Movie, and The Matrix.

Is The Matrix a modern classic or just, by now, a classic? That’s for you to decide. It warms my heart to see so many films from the Golden Age of Hollywood included, too. Go watch Harvey, Vertigo, and Spartacus. And let’s throw A Clockwork Orange in there, even though it’s from a later era, because it’s just that damn good.

You’ve only got until January 19 to take advantage of this deal. After that, the prices go back up to normal. Go make a short list of movies to buy, and they start gorging. And by short list, I mean a long list that you pruned down from a longer list, because there’s no such thing as too many movies.