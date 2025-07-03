Amazon Dropped the Echo Frames to a Record-Low Price for Prime Day

Even if I were talking about the Echo Frames deal alone, it’d be the lowest price they’ve ever been since the second generation launched in September 2023. At $130, they undercut their previous cheapest-ever sale price by $40, and we haven’t seen that price since last year.

But you may as well not stop there, because for the same $130, you can get the Echo Frames bundled with an Echo Spot. It’s basically a free Alexa-equipped smart alarm that normally sells for $80.

a color palette of choice

As with any AI smart glasses, the Echo Frames have speakers and an AI voice assistant (in this case, Amazon Alexa) built into the frames. All you have to do to conjure up music, podcasts, audiobooks, and phone calls is ask Alexa to do it for you, hands-free.

There are five versions of the Echo Frames, all with the same features and selling for the same $130 sale price. The only difference is the aesthetics.

You’ve got your choice of black rectangle, black square, blue circle, gray rectangle, and a tortoiseshell cat eye that Amazon is calling brown cat eye.

The Echo Frames are way cheaper than the Oakley Meta HSTN AI sunglasses that went up for pre-order recently, and cheaper than the Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarers that dominate the AI glasses space.

You’ve got to be a member of Amazon Prime to take advantage of this deal. But hey, Amazon is offering a 30-day free trial of Prime. They won’t charge your card if you decide to cancel before the 30 days are up.

With Prime Day beginning next week and running from July 8 to July 11, you could always sign up for Prime to try it out and buy the deals you want, and Amazon wouldn’t strike you down if you decide it’s not for you.