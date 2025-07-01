The Echo Glow, Amazon’s Most Ambiguous Echo, Is on Sale

OK, it’s technically for kids. But who says adults don’t enjoy color? Or things that glow for no reason? The Amazon Echo series of smart home devices always seemed a bit too serious. All its competitors do, too, in fairness.

So while the Echo Glow is an accessory to other devices that possess Alexa, rather than a replacement, it’s a solid reminder of the early promise of the smart homes: that they would be whimsical and fun.

what it does

Why, it does everything, of course. Everything as narrowly defined as you can pair it with an Alexa-enabled device to set the color (either as white or on its RGB color spectrum), turn it on, off, or change the brightness with your voice or via the Alexa app.

You can sync the Echo Glow with a timer to give you visual cues as to when they’re counting down closely to zero, or just use it as a visual reminder for a particular, pre-planned task.

There are no microphones and no speakers integrated into the Echo Glow. That might disappoint you, it might not. But it’s a relief to me. Everything is already packed with so much potential surveillance tech.

Forgive me if I sound like an old crank, but not everything has to be packed with microphones, speakers, cameras, and Bluetooth connections. You can’t see me waving this cane, but it’s nice when a refrigerator can just be a refrigerator and an air purifier can just be an air purifier. And a big, glowing orb can be just a big, glowing orb.

It’s not bright, at only 100 lumens in warm white (2600K) and, for color, RGB LEDs. For a brighter lamp with a wider color range (as in from cool, blue light to warm, orange light, not RGB), check out my guide to the Best Sunrise Alarm Clocks. Those are more the types of lamps that’ll help gently lull you to sleep at night and wake you up softly in the morning by mimicking sunsets and sunrises.

You need a separate Alexa-enabled device that’s capable of activating the Glow, so you need something like the Echo Show 5 or Echo Dot. You can’t just use the Glow alone.

Oh, and that product image? It’s misleading, because Amazon ostensibly felt compelled to offer this disclaimer on the Echo Glow’s product page: “Echo Glow can cycle through a broad range of colors but cannot show multiple colors at the same time.”