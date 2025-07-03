Want (Almost) Half Off an Echo Pop? And Also, What’s an Echo Pop?

It isn’t sub-32 degrees, frozen, and sold out of an ice cream truck. You can check your hunger, although you’d be forgiven for going straight to a daydream of an icy treat in the middle of an ugly heatwave.

The Echo Pop is Amazon’s younger sibling to the Echo Dot, both screenless, budget devices that hook into the Amazon Alexa/Echo ecosystem and are sized and priced for inclusion in rooms that need a connection to the smart home without bankrupting you.

Echo devices go on sale so frequently and reliably that I say to just hold off from buying them until a sales event comes along. There’s no need to pay full price for them. Some sales are better than others, though.

Amazon likes to put these Echo Pops on sale for every holiday and special sale occasion it can think of, as it does with all its Amazon-branded devices, from Kindles to Fire TVs. Most of the time, it’s on sale for its retail price of $40.

But while it’s been on sale a few times this year, the Echo Pop hasn’t been this cheap since December 2024. The Echo Pop’s speaker isn’t as big and boomy as the Echo Dot, which is also on sale for $32 ahead of Prime Day (July 8-11), down from $50.

But aside from being obviously cheaper, it’s smaller and easier to tuck into corners where you just need an Echo device that can shout the weather to you, remind you of upcoming meetings from your calendar, answer silly trivia questions, set timers, and more.

For playing music, it’s worth grabbing the Echo Dot, since its speaker sounds better. But in how many rooms do you need an Echo that’s good at playing music? The Echo Pop, the cheapest Echo device, being almost half off at $22 makes adding one to each room a lot more justifiable.