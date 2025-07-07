Hey Alexa, Show Me Your Deals on The Echo Show 5 and 8.

Prime Day kicks off tomorrow, July 8, and runs through the Friday the 11th, but Amazon is already stacking up the deals on its own Amazon devices early. You can jump the gun on the sales week if you want to build your home into a smart home within the Amazon Alexa ecosystem or if you just want to upgrade old Echo Show devices.

And speaking of Prime Day, should it not be called Prime Days now that it runs for four days?

two options for screen sizes

Amazon did us all a favor by naming the screen-possessing Echo devices so intuitively. “Show” pretty obviously means that it has a display, and the following number gives you the display size in inches.

So the Echo Show 5 has a 5″ screen, and the Echo Show 8 has an 8″ screen. Simple. The Echo Show most often functions as a hub device for tying together a bunch of smart devices through the Alexa voice assistant.

Think of it as the command module for your smart home. You put it in your main room or rooms (since you can incorporate more than one into a single smart home setup) and build out the rest of your smart home with Philips Hue smart bulbs, a Ring doorbell, an Ecobee smart thermostat, and other Echo devices in other rooms.

Or a whole lot more. That doesn’t even scratch the surface. As one of the major smart home systems, Alexa works with damn near everything.

The Amazon Echo Spot, a much cheaper Echo device with a 2.83″ screen, is selling for its cheapest ever price right now at half off for $45. And the Echo Pop, Amazon’s cheapest Echo device, is selling for $22, down from $40.

If you want a deal on the Echo Show 15 or Echo Show 21 that launched in November 2024, well, you’re SOL. They’re not on sale. They retail for $300 and $400, respectively. Forgoing the detachable stand and mounting such a huge screen—either 15″ or 21″, depending on their namesake—right to the wall is pretty slick, though.