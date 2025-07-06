The Echo Spot Is Available for Its Cheapest Price Ever

I’m not asking for much from my smart devices. Not every one of them needs to be a big, old touchscreen that acts as a hub and runs all my smart devices, like the Echo Show 8. Those are great and all, but they’re expensive and large, and they’re for tying in the rest of your device, such as the other Echos you pepper throughout rooms in your home.

The Echo Spot has a much more manageable size and price compared to these hubs, and they strike a balance of being affordable enough to place throughout your house while still retaining a small screen for displaying limited information.

Videos by VICE

Right now, it’s as cheap as it’s ever been at half off, down from $90 to $45 in advance of Prime Day, which runs from July 8-11.

just a little screen is a big help

While the Echo Dot has the right idea, being just a speaker hooked into the connected Alexa ecosystem, it doesn’t display anything visually. The Echo Spot isn’t much larger or much more expensive, but it has a 2.83″ screen, on which it can show you the weather, time, incoming phone calls, music streaming, smart bulb status, and more.

Nothing hugely fancy, but potentially hugely helpful. I don’t need a touchscreen capable of video calls in every room, and I certainly don’t want a built-in camera in every room.

Most of the time, I just want a device to show me the simple information and tasks that comprise 90% of what I say to it. Show me the countdown on a timer I’ve set, the current weather, or an incoming call. That’s it.

You can also get a deal on an Echo Pop, which is almost half off right now, if you don’t want a screen and just want the cheapest Echo device to fill out the rest of the rooms in your house. There’s a wide spread of Echo devices, and they’re all on sale for Prime Day.