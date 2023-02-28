This Best-Selling Fire TV Is Over $100 Off (Just in Time for Awards Season)

Some consider essential household items to be toilet paper and body wash. Us? We just want a place to get away from the bad screen and enjoy the big (good) screen. (By the way, massage goggles really help with screen-induced eye strain—just a pro tip.) A good screen is even better when you’re saving your moola via a hearty deal. What’s today’s major deal? We’re talking about Amazon’s Fire TV 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV being on sale for up to 32% off.

Regardless of how much space you do (or, like us, don’t) have in your apartment, the TV comes in three different sizes: 43”, 50”, and 55”. You can expect a crystal clear and bold picture with its 4K Ultra HD (four times the resolution compared to high-definition TVs) and more color vibrance as a result of HDR 10, which offers more color pixelation. In simpler terms, your next viewing of American Psycho will show Patrick Bateman’s abs in its most chiseled form.

No matter the size, the TV features the crowd favorite Fire TV remote, which gives you the *power* to stream subscription services such as Netflix, Prime Video, and Hulu, alternating seamlessly between these services directly via the remote. The TV also provides three HDMI inputs for cable, satellite, and video game console connections. It has a 4.6-star rating and *drum roll please* a whopping 29,760 reviews on Amazon (!!!). One reviewer even found it as a “big, big improvement” compared to their expensive Samsung TV, which proves price doesn’t always equate to performance.

It’s impossible to know how long this up to 32% off deal will last, so ya might as well indulge in the opportunity to upgrade your tech while you can.

The Fire TV 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV is available for purchase at Amazon.

