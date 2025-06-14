The Amazon Fire TV Soundbar Is 25% Off—but Only for a Short Time

Soundbars are a major improvement over the tinny, crappy speakers built into TVs. Even the fanciest 4K big-screen TVs have junk speakers. Why spend all that money on a beautiful display only to fall down flat on the audio experience?

While a soundbar isn’t meant to be the pinnacle of audio quality in the way that a full surround system aims to be, they are a massive upgrade. Easier to set up, especially in a space-limited room, the soundbar treads a middle ground.

Videos by VICE

The Amazon Fire TV Soundbar is a budget soundbar, although still a significant improvement over a TV’s speakers, and right now it’s down to $90 from its usual retail price of $130.

The Amazon Fire TV Soundbar measures just 24″ across, making it easy to mount underneath a wall-mounted TV or placed on a stand nearby. It’d likely fit on a fireplace mantel, if you’ve got your TV mounted over it.

Its name leads to some confusion. Unlike other Fire TV devices that imply they feature the Fire TV streaming platform built into them, Amazon’s soundbar doesn’t. You still need a Fire TV or a Fire TV streaming box or stick to access streaming channels. It’s made all the more confusing by the fact that its arch-competitor, the Roku Streambar, does feature a Roku streaming platform built into it.

Rather, it’s built to interface with Fire TVs and Fire TV streaming devices more seamlessly than third-party electronics. You can use one remote for all functions, eliminating the need to use one for the soundbar and another to browse movies and TV settings.

In addition to being Dolby Atmos compatible, a premium audio format found on quality TVs and the more premium tiers of streaming services, the Fire TV Soundbar is compatible with DTS Virtual:X.

“DTS Virtual:X delivers full, three-dimensional virtual audio without a roomful of speakers,” according to Amazon. “Enjoy a completely immersive surround sound experience that even includes a height dimension for overhead atmospheric effects.”

I’ve seen the price dip this low before on past sales, but never lower.