Amazon’s Best Fire TV Streaming Stick Is on Its Best Sale of the Year

Amazon’s early Black Friday deal on the Fire TV Stick 4K Max puts me in a bit of a funny spot, although not a spot I’m unaccustomed to occupying. I overlooked it in our guide to the best 4K streaming devices in favor of its natural enemies, the Apple TV 4K and a pair of Rokus.

But when it comes to choosing a streaming stick that discreetly tucks away behind a TV and not a bulkier box, I give the nod to the Amazon device. That’s why I’m digging this deal on the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max, Amazon’s highest-performing streaming stick.

While Amazon pegs this device to a sale price of $40 about as often as it lists it for its full $60 retail price, I’ve only seen it dip down to $35 once before, and that was all the way back on a Black Friday sale in 2024.

why it bests the roku

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is compatible with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HDR10+ high-dynamic-range technologies for better video quality. When I tested them, I found the Amazon device slightly faster than the Roku Streaming Stick 4K.

Plus, only the Fire TV Stick 4K Max supported Dolby Atmos, premium audio technology that enhances sound. That’s a major point in favor of the Amazon device.

The built-in Alexa voice assistant works quite well, too, and Fire TV ties into many smart home hubs and devices. There’s real value to somebody who already has an Alexa ecosystem integrated inside their home, to which the Fire TV would be a natural extension.

I may not like the Fire TV’s remote as much as the Roku’s, but when it comes to speed and, especially, that Dolby Atmos audio support, I’d overlook the remote and choose the Fire TV Stick 4K Max.