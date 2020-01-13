Amazon Has Pissed off People Once Again With Their Lord Ganesha and Golden Temple Bathroom Mats

If you think about it, Amazon is kind of like the Britney Spears of the e-commerce world: an idolised, larger-than-life entity that has its share of hits, misses and meltdowns, but will still always be famous for the iconic phrase, “Oops, I did it again.”



Courting controversy once again, the tech company has been called out on social media for continuing to sell bathroom mats with prints of deities and religious symbols on them. Twitter users not only caught Amazon advertising ones that came in a myriad of trippy colours stamped with symbols of the Hindu god Ganesha, but some also pointed out that even the Golden Temple was featured on a few products. These miscellaneous toilet items have successfully managed to piss off people from these religious communities, who are upset about the idea of using such sacred symbols for toilet products that people will step on, and find it blasphemous. While many have called for a boycott of Amazon products, the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee has even filed an FIR against the e-commerce retailer.

#BoycottAmazon @Amazon sells Shri Ganesha picture 'toilet mats' displaying on its website!



👉We urge Pro-Hindus to protest lawfully against the shopping giant for hurting sentiments of A Billion Hindus worldwide & remove ithttps://t.co/z6Ce0XqH7q@mssirsa @amazonIN @AmazonHelp pic.twitter.com/Sj5vL2Nomz — HinduJagrutiOrg (@HinduJagrutiOrg) January 11, 2020

Amazon insults Hindus by selling toilet seat covers and bathroom mats with Ganesha on it.

They are also using images of Buddha and Swarna Mandir (Golden Temple) on such mats, thereby hurting sentiments of Buddhists and Sikhs.#BoycottAmazon @amazonIN pic.twitter.com/OhC0gNn0h5 — NaveenChandra (@nkumartweets) January 11, 2020

– Hindu Gods on Liquor



– Hindu Gods on footwear’s



– Hindu Gods on Leggings



– Hindu Gods on Doormats



– Hindu Gods in Toilets 😡🥺



Continued insult and disrespect to Hindu Gods & Hindu Religion !



#BoycottAmazon pic.twitter.com/r3SOn32d3m — Dr. Gouri Shankar 🇮🇳 (@Gracious_Gouri) January 11, 2020

What’s left netizens infuriated is that this isn’t the first time the online retailer has come under fire for adopting a tone-deaf attitude to some of its products. Last year itself, Amazon had to take down 33 different products, including everything from door mats with the Indian flag to bathroom curtains of Lord Shiva to slippers featuring Mahatma Gandhi. In fact, they made the same fuck-up in 2017, when they were called out for selling Lord Ganesha bathroom mats, and in 2018 for using images of the Golden Temple, the holiest shrine for Sikhs.

Amazon has now taken down the aforementioned products after users called for a complete boycott and began deleting the online shopping app. But considering the e-commerce giant has had to deal with the exact same issue year after year, people are urging for a better system that checks and limits the distribution of products that could be offensive to others.

Until then, it’s Amaz-off for all the infuriated people who feel like the company has shit all over their sentiments with their blasphemous bathroom mats.

