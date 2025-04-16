Amazon’s Newest Kindle Scribe Is Almost $100 Off Right Now

Good things come to those who wait. Or so they say. Too often, I’ve felt I could say the opposite. Waited too long for one purchase or another, and it either sells out forever or, thanks to inflation- or tariff-induced market mania, the price jumps and I end up out of pocket even more cash than if I’d just pulled the trigger.

Not so with the redesigned Amazon Kindle Scribe, though. It came out on December 4, 2024, just in time for the holiday shopping season. As you’d expect for a brand-new device right before the peak gift-giving time of the year, it didn’t get so much as a dollar off until we ticked over into 2025.

If you’ve been eyeballing the Kindle Scribe, chalk one up in favor of procrastination, because it’s currently on sale for $75-85 off, depending on how much storage you want.

read and draw

The 10.2″, 300 ppi (pixels per inch), black-and-white display has the same easy-on-the-eyes look as the Kindle Paperwhite. Gentler than the harsher glare of, say, an iPad or a Galaxy Tab, these e-ink-type displays better replicate the experience of staring at a paper page. People tend to experience less eye strain and fatigue, too.

In comparison to the more jacks-of-all-trades tablets like the iPad and Galaxy Tab, using the Kindle was more of a passive experience. You could read on it, but if you wanted to use a stylus to scribble notes in the margins of Kindle Books or break the monotony by creating a piece of art, you had a choice.

Either give up your artist dreams and stick with the eye-pleasing Kindle screen, or subject your eyeballs to the harshness of a regular, old tablet. The Kindle Scribe, as you can guess from the name, doesn’t force you to choose.

The Scribe comes with a stylus, so you can get right to taking notes on the Kindle Books you’re reading, whip up a flow chart or other drawing, or take notes on a blank page, then convert them to text and email them to yourself.

The discount varies based on the storage you choose, but even the base-level 16GB model is $75 off. The 32GB version gives you more breathing room when it comes to holding more books and more drawings, though, and at only $15 more, I’d say it’s the best value in this deal.