We Tried a Bunch of Amazon Must-Haves and These Ones Are Legit

There are times when you can pop down to the bodega for a roll of paper towels, or head to the local hardware store for some security-deposit-saving spackle. However, there are also times when you find yourself in need of, say, specialty toothpaste or an Obama shrimp magnet. For that, dear readers, there is but one place to begrudgingly go: Amazon.

Amazon’s vast universe of big-brand products, practical wares, gadgets, and random shit, for lack of a better term, is pretty crazy. Its huge inventory has such a wild variety of things that it’s hard for shoppers to know exactly which products rock, and which are decidedly janky. The insurmountably huge and complicated world of Amazon’s depths is made even more convoluted by the massive amount of knockoff merch and “hidden” items (think: “MæL3 Ma$tübat0rs”) that could be surprisingly awesome and affordable… or be total garbage. Since Amazon isn’t always 100% reliable in terms of quality (to put it lightly), there needs to be a way to discern between the “screenshot you send to the group chat for a laugh” items and the “add to your cart right now and don’t worry about your bank statement” products. But that’s what the reviews are for—after all, the reviews section does tend to be bangin’—and that’s also where we come in.

We spend a medically inadvisable amount of time testing products and poring over Amazon reviews, ratings, and recommendations to bring you the crème de la crème of “cult-fave” everything, from affordable Theragun alternatives and luxury sex toys to hard-to-find home goods, beloved beauty products, WFH essentials, and more. That’s why we put together this running list of some of the internet’s favorite Amazon products that have garnered serious online followings from happy customers and enthusiastic raters and reviewers—all of them have cumulative ratings of at least 4 out of 5 stars, and we’ve tried (and loved) almost every single one of them ourselves. Peruse at your leisure, and from our cart to yours, enjoy.

The FullStar veggie chopper that’s taken over social media

Tired of close calls in the kitchen and sobbing from chopping onions? This TikTok-viral chopper, slicer, and dicer is our writer Nicolette Accardi’s kitchen holy grail for quick food prep and preventing impromptu ER visits. “I can confidently say I have not had any close calls with my fingers in recent months,” writes in her review. The 4.5-star average rating and more than 104,000 reviews on Amazon are quite impressive, too.

The Crest whitening strip kit that works shockingly well

Realize your grin is looking a little… less than bright white? Cop these Crest 3D Whitening Strips, which have a 4.4-star rating from over 16,000 reviews, and are an editor fave on our staff. “After only two strips, I already noticed a considerable difference,” writer Angel Kilmister writes in her review. “The yellow tinge was completely gone and I was only a fifth of the way through the kit.” Peep the story for the before-and-after pix, or just do yourself a favor and add to the cart now.

The TikTok-famous Shokz headphones that won’t fall off during a run

AirPods, with their wireless design, and fast, bouncy running are not a great match. They can easily fall out during high-impact exercise, which made our writer Nicolette Accardi scout out a lightweight but secure pair of headphones that wraps around your head. These TikTok-famous OpenRuns also feature open-ear audio to maintain awareness of your surroundings. “If you have PTSD like me from losing AirPods or are just tired of constantly adjusting earbuds while in motion, these should be in your running gear lineup ASAP,” she wrote in her review. Its 4.6-star average rating and more than 23,000 reviews on Amazon don’t hurt, either.

The Stanley Quencher (we know, you know)

Whether you’re thirsty or need an emotional support water bottle, the now-ubiquitous Stanley Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler is the adult sippy cup everyone should have. TikTok loves it, Amazon loves it, and we love it. “I happened to be bringing a ton of stuff in the house from my car and left it sitting in my cup holder overnight—on a very hot 80-degree day,” writes Becca Blasdel in her review. “When I returned the next morning, I dared myself to take a sip. Expecting warm, leftover melted ice sludge, I was astonished to instead receive an icy blast of H2O, still cold from the previous afternoon.”

A great TV for under $300

This Insignia model is our writer Nicolette Accardi’s first-ever “adult” TV, and it delivers high-quality features just as good as a five-times-as-expensive TV from the big dogs like Samsung. Thanks to Smart Fire integration, every popular streaming service is available for free download, with Netflix, Prime Video, Peacock, and DirecTV immediately accessible through one-press buttons on the remote, while live sports and news can all be found on the homepage.

The best noise-canceling headphones for work and travel

Instead of a shrink, sometimes you just need some good ol’ fashioned, top-tier, noise-canceling headphones. One of our writers loves the Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones for distracting himself from tragically tiny airplane seats (those really do suck!). “I did a ton of research, and am glad I wound up with this pair from Sony—these truly make it feel like you’re listening to your music in 3D. Best headphones I’ve ever used.”

A combination fireplace and TV stand for space-saving, year-round coziness

You heard that right. Pretend your shoebox apartment in Bed-Stuy is a cozy farmhouse in rural England with a pretend fireplace that actually emits (safe) heat. Fake it till you make it! “I bask in its presence nightly, whether I’m playing video games, watching The Orphan, or just keeping warm while watching TikToks or reading a book,” our writer Nicolette Accardi wrote in her review. “I’ve had it for months, and it hasn’t failed me once.”

The best kitchen tongs, according to our food writer

Grilling season may be in hibernation, but a good pair of tongs has a multitude of uses in the kitchen—and these tongs from OXO are the “Platonic ideal” of the cooking tool. “This pair has scalloped edges, giving it high-performance texture to really pick up and grip a hefty load of carrots, asparagus, or salad without most of your bounty sliding out because the tongs were too smooth at the tip,” our writer Adam Rothbarth wrote in his review. “And at 12 inches, these bad boys are the perfect length to toss a salad, serve up some fries, reach into a steamin’ frying pan, or even grab charred doggies off grill.” We can’t wait for hot dog szn.

This Imarku knife made our editor a better cook

If you haven’t upgraded your knives since that starter pack you bought at IKEA sophomore year of college, it’s time, mate. While there are plenty of options out there for fancy chef’s knives for under $100, this Imarku knife is steeply discounted for 51% off on Amazon and reigns supreme for affordability and sharpness, garnering more than 14,000 reviews. One of our editors swears by it, writing that “with an ergonomic handle and [high] ratings on Amazon, this ultra-affordable chef’s knife is the way to go if you’re just dipping your toe into the knife game.” (And to reiterate, this thing is sharp, so please note that Band-Aids are not included.)

Zinus’s Wen Wood Bed Frame is West Elm-worthy but Amazon-cheap

One of our editors purchased this bed as her [gasp] very first bed frame, and found it was both easy to assemble and so stylish; since, all of her friends (yes, all two of them) have ordered it as well. “If you want a wooden bed frame that looks expensive and takes 20 minutes to put together, it’s perfect,” she says. “It’s also high enough off of the ground to offer space for storage, but still leans on the low-slung side of bed frame heights, which I always think looks more chic and breathable in a bedroom.” The Zinus also has over 19,300 reviews and a 4.6-star average rating on Amazon, because you get so much aesthetic bang for your buck. “Absolutely BEAUTIFUL!!!!!” writes one customer. “This baby is SOLID wood.”

The Satisfyer Pro 2 is the ultimate cult-fave sex toy

If there’s any other sex toy (besides, perhaps, the Hitachi Magic Wand) that has garnered a bigger cult following than the Satisfyer Pro 2, please slide into our DMs. “As much as I wanted to find a bone to pick with the Satisfyer Pro 2, I get why this toy is a mainstay in ‘best sex toys’ lists,” writes Mary Frances “Francky” Knapp in her VICE review. “It’s versatile, and an ideal clitoral toy for beginner and experienced sex toy users.” This is the best-selling sex toy for VICE readers, and likely the best-selling clitoral suction toy of all time—and yep, you can buy it on Amazon.

Natural deodorant that truly does the job

When it comes to the best men’s deodorant and the best natural deodorant, Bravo Sierra gets top marks. Its non-staining, aluminum-free formula is made with probiotics to kill body odor-causing bacteria and gets its sweat-absorbing powers from the roots of Brazilian cassava plants. It’s literally tested by active US military service members, so you can rest assured this stuff is super-effective.

These durable, expensive-looking ceramic plates for a steal

Upgrading your plates, bowls, and silverware is an easy way to instantly make dining at home feel luxurious, but sometimes, it can be tricky to know where to get nice kitchen stuff that isn’t exorbitantly expensive. Mora is a super-legit ceramics brand that makes gorgeous (but affordable dinnerware), and yes, you can shop them on Amazon. Heath Ceramics vibes at an add-to-cart-now price—these are a major fave of our editorial director. Plus, they’re dishwasher- and microwave-safe.

This RENPHO eye massager cured our writer’s screen-time headaches

If you feel like your head has a giant metal clamp on it after staring at your laptop and phone all day, this cult-fave eye massager is just the ticket to releasing all that tension and restoring peace and quiet in your head. Our staff writer Nicolette Accardi bought one after years of headaches and wrote, “As soon as I strapped in and turned it on, the upper half of my face and head simply felt like it was resting in a padded steam room, in the best way possible.” With a cumulative rating of 4.4-average from more than 22,000 reviews on Amazon, this “heated vibrator” for your head is offering a lot of people relief from the bad screen(s).

Xenvo’s Pro Lens Kit makes your cell pics better—and makes you hotter on Zoom

Hate looking fugly in Zoom calls? Us, too—that’s where the Xenvo Pro Lens Kit swoops in to save the day. For a measly 39 bones, VICE editorial director Hilary Pollack grabbed this clip-on lens that not only makes you look better on video calls (several people in the VICE office use it now!) but also doubles as a wide-angle and macro lens for shooting high-quality photos on your phone. With more than 19,000 stellar reviews, it’s a top seller in cell phone attachments and accessories. “​​This looks like something I might have purchased for my SLR. Very nice,” writes one reviewer. “Now I can take wide-angle shots that capture far more of the view—enabling me to take pictures of more people in a small room, for example.”

Loop’s ear plugs saved our staffer from getting tinnitus at a metal festival

While you might be able to get that one-dollar foam ear plugs from the merch stand, you’re way better off going with Loop ear plugs, which are a big hit on Amazon for their noise-reduction capabilities and cool, Klingon-jewelry-esque design. “After taking them to three hardcore shows, a Kool & the Gang fireworks extravaganza, a goth show, and an entire metal festival, I’m a huge fan,” VICE’s Hilary Pollack writes, explaining that the plugs reduce sound by “an amount significant enough to protect your hearing, but that still allows you to hear your friend leaning over and asking if you’d like another tequila soda.” They might not be the cheapest ear plugs you can get on Amazon, but they are the absolute best bang for your buck, especially for wearing to concerts and loud live events.

Olsky’s Massage Gun is the ideal Theragun dupe (for way less money)

Hitting the gym harder in 2024? We feel you, and your muscles feel you, too. Blast away the pain with a cheap—but very effective—percussion recovery gun, which has become a VICE reader fave for those seeking a powerful Theragun-esque massage with a lower price tag. “This affordable Theragun alternative rocks,” one of our editors wrote in his review of the Olsky Massage Gun. “It’s the perfect home workout accessory or gift for a fitness-focused loved one, especially if you’re not in the mood to drop a paycheck on a body blaster.” More than 16,000 reviewers have given it a cumulative 4.5-star average rating—not too shabby.

POOBOO’s exercise bike is a super-affordable way to work out in your living room

Look, your fitspo Instagram page isn’t going to blow up unless you’re on your #grind. For at-home cardio that won’t upset your neighbors (see: jumping rope in your living room), we suggest picking up this POOBOO Exercise Bike. With a smooth and quiet flywheel, an adjustable resistance knob, a heads-up display, and a 4.4-star average rating from over 4,000 reviews, you’ll be burning calories and posting sweaty selfies in no time.

The HUANUO Lap Desk is the most essential WFH accessory

We’re not sure when the “lap desk” was invented, but there was certainly no better time for it to garner popularity as a WFH accessory than during the last two years. For those of us who either don’t have a “real” desk or simply choose to work from the couch despite having a perfectly good one (we can’t help ourselves), a lap desk is a lifesaver. When we came across this HUANUO lap desk with a pillow bottom, wrist pad, and phone slot, we instantly understood why it’s so popular (and highly rated). It’s the perfect size for lounging all around the house, and reviewers praise its lightweight design and cushiony feel.

Honeydew’s Scrumptious Side Sleeper Pillow solved our editor’s existential crisis

When it comes to getting good sleep, many of us are very particular about the perfect mattress, the best bed sheets, and the products that help us doze off—and stay dozin‘. That’s why when we find a pillow that’s the Goldilocks of support, softness, and shape, we wanna hold on to it, take it everywhere, and gift it to our loved ones. Honeydew’s Scrumptious Side Sleeper Pillow is just that—the ideal pillow for side sleepers, thanks to its cooling copper gel memory foam fill and head-cradling curvy shape. It’s truly changed the game for not just hundreds of stoked reviewers, but also an esteemed member of the VICE shopping team.

Pheromone-infused oil that just might make you a babe magnet

Can you douse yourself in sex appeal? The over 79,000 Amazon reviews on this pheromone perfume—which one of our writers took for a (successful) test run for VICE—have a lot to say on the matter, from the it-saved-my-marriage reviews to stories about becoming a walking sex magnet in the grocery store.

The Coolify portable air conditioner that will save you on sweaty days

The Torras portable neck fan has a 4.1-star average rating on Amazon from over 3,900 reviews and is a favorite of VICE editor Mary Frances “Francky” Knapp, who uses it to cool off during hikes, subway platform waits, and in places with no AC. Amazon users praise how lightweight, and effective it is for everything from post-gym sweats to hot flashes.

Can’t afford a Vitamix? This (way cheaper) blender is just as good

Look, Vitamix blenders are certified Worth It™ despite their high price tags. But not all of us have several hundred bucks burning a hole in our pocket to spend on upgrading our morning smoothie routine. That’s where this comparatively affordable Ninja model comes in—our writer Becca Blasdel took it for a (literal) spin and concluded that it performed just as well—and in some ways outperformed—the Vitamix she used to own. It’s just that good—and if you need extra assurance, peep those over 49,000 stellar reviews for a collective 4.7 out of five-star rating.

The hangover-helping hydration powder that’s a true “Liquid I.V.”

We’ve all been there: You awaken to a dry mouth, sweaty forehead, pounding brain, and a storm of existential anxiety. That’s right, bish: You’ve got a gnarly hangover. We tested the best hydration powders for managing the morning after, and Liquid I.V. received top marks. It’s also great for pre- or post-workout, and for taking with you when you’re traveling, under the weather, or any other time you could use a boost of vitamins and electrolytes.

The easiest way to make perfect eggs forever (for less than $20)

You’ve seen it on TikTok—now, bring the magic home by becoming a brunch god thanks to this super-affordable and handy Dash gadget that cooks eggs to perfection any way you want ‘em. It’s less than 20 bucks, comes in a range of charming pastel shades (and basics like black and white), and does hard-boiled eggs, soft-boiled eggs, poached eggs, scrambled eggs, and even individual omelets. Plus, it has a whopping 118,000+ stellar reviews on Amazon.

The retro-cool Koss headphones that have taken over TikTok

They’re lightweight, fold up fast, and make you feel like Linda Hamilton in the 1980s. So writes one VICE editor in her review of the beige Porta Pro headphones, which have earned a 4.5-star average rating on Amazon from over 1,700 reviews. As one reviewer writes, “I’ve been through the gamut of the mid-fi suggestions…You can wear these all day, every day. Your ears won’t get hot and you won’t have a sore spot on the top of your head after two hours like you would with whatever the heavy ‘recommendation’ of the week is. It feels so good to have finally found the headphones I can grab for any occasion or genre.”

A super highly rated penis pump

Yep, you can get one of those on Amazon. Who knew that one of the best penis pumps on the market can be found on the retail behemoth for less than 30 bucks?

A sunset lamp that will give you a winter-month mood boost

We bought one of those TikTok-viral sunset lamps just to feel something, and apparently, y’all did too. The Balkwan sunset lamp has earned a 4.4-star average rating on Amazon, where fans write that it’s “everything I ever dreamed [of],” whether you’re trying to add instant ambiance to a room or take a dewy, poreless selfie.

A set of Duralex glass tumblers that look chic but are virtually unbreakable

These Duralex tumblers are the GOAT of all-purpose glassware. One of VICE’s editors swears by them for everything from sipping wine to mixing aioli, and Amazon shoppers agree that they’re the most glassware bang for your buck. This set of six has a 4.6-star average rating on the site from over 1,200 reviews, where one fan writes that they “also stack up nicely.”

A mouse mover to make it look like you’re working hard (when you’re hardly working)

Capitalism works hard, but the commune works harder. This TikTok-viral mouse jiggler is a favorite WFH hack on Amazon because it will wiggle your mouse around in order to give Big Brother the impression that you’re active on your computer. It has a 4.5-star average rating on Amazon, where one fan writes, “The movements are random [and] the mouse sort of bounces back and forth between the bumpers makes the movement on the screen appear very random and natural.”

​​Überlube might just be the best lube ever

The lube to rule all lubes. Granted, there are many factors to keep in mind when finding the right lubrication for you and your horny holes, from sex toy and condom material to your own ingredient preferences—but if you’re on the lookout for a silicone-based solution, Überlube ist der König. “Genuinely the best lube I have ever used, and I’ve tried a lot of them,” writes one Amazon customer about the brand, which has over 37,400 reviews and a 4.6-star average rating on Amazon. “It’s silky smooth, doesn’t dry up, [it] isn’t sticky, and [it] doesn’t start getting uncomfortable or itchy after you’re done with it. I wholeheartedly recommend it.”

Ghost pepper toothpaste… yeah, you heard that right

A lot of VICE readers love spicy stuff—this we know. So aside from hot sauce and chips, what else in your life could be spicier? Definitely your toothpaste. Our staff writer Adam Rothbarth tried this unique dental hygiene product and concluded that it’s actually pretty great. “The interesting thing about the flavor combo, and what’s smart about it, is that spearmint is inherently ‘spicy’ in its own way, so it was honestly a little difficult to distinguish which ingredient was actually feeling tingly on my tongue,” he wrote in his review of Chilly, the “world’s spiciest toothpaste,” according to the brand. “I liked it TBH… “[It’s] a unique and surprisingly pleasant experience that’s definitely worth trying.” You heard him; add to the cart!

Njoy’s Pure Wand is a dreamy stainless steel sex toy

This stainless steel wand is a proclaimed desert island sex toy by actual sex workers because it requires zero batteries and has a deceptively simple, multi-tasking design: You can use the wand as a traditional dildo and use the curvature to target your G-spot or use it for anal play as well. “Both ends offer different sensations,” writes one Amazon reviewer, “the smaller for precise direct pressure, and the larger for full-feeling heaviness. It [also] requires very little lubricant to last a long time.”

BISSELL’s Zing vacuum vastly improved our staff writer’s quality of life

Are you a moderately responsible adult who just wants a clean house, but you’re not quite ready to throw down hundreds on a Dyson vacuum? We gave the best-selling Bissell Zing an honest review and found it to be a legit powerhouse for its shockingly affordable price tag. For the cost of a lobster dinner, you can take home a vacuum capable of sucking carpets, tiles, floors, and all those hard-to-reach, dust-bunny-filled corners, and keeping them squeaky clean. The vacuum has a 4.3-star average rating from over 41,000 reviews on Amazon, with many folks praising how lightweight it is and how easy the Zing is to clean. “It’s [not] even 10lbs,” writes one reviewer, “it wouldn’t matter much anyway bc of the huge wheels on the canister base. I can just pull it along behind me, no problem.”

Harney & Sons Paris Tea is downright exquisite

This one is for the tea-heads. Harney & Sons beloved Paris tea can be tricky to track down in chain grocery stores, but has a rock-solid 4.7-star average rating on Amazon for a reason: It’s delicious, and you can get a generously sized 50-pack bag of the vanilla-caramel black tea sachets for about $24. Our editorial director is obsessed with this stuff, calling it her absolute fave, while reviews describe it as “heaven,” “EXQUISITE,” and “worth buying in bulk.”

Stop doom-scrolling and play your favorite retro video games

Look, they make some pretty great games for modern smartphones—but the problem is that once you’re on your phone, it’s very hard to get off. You’re bombarded with texts and notifications, assaulted with ads, and brainwashed by bright, colorful apps waiting for you to open them and check all of your miserable little feeds. What if you wanted the entertainment aspect of a handheld device without all of that nonsense? Try this cult-fave handheld game console and emulator, the RG35XX, which comes preloaded with 5,000 games from video game systems past—from Playstation and Sega to Nintendo 64—and can also be modded to run even more. If this sounds too good to be true, read our review—we assure you it’s a real thing. Plus, it’s less than a hundred bucks.

The Winco Blade Chinese Cleaver is what our food writer uses to chop EVERYTHING

Food and kitchen writer Adam Rothbarth is a huge fan of this super-affordable but heavy-duty cleaver, which he says is “surprisingly light for its size, but still packs a strong, thorough force when you bring it down on carrots, beets, or other tough-to-cut ingredients.” But he’s not the only one impressed with it; it’s a staple in restaurant kitchens all over the world.

Sabre’s pepper spray is the easiest to use—because you just might need it

No one wants to use pepper spray, of course, but it’s always a good idea to be prepared. There are actually loads of self-defense tools and weapons on Amazon, from tasers to noise makers and even bear spray, but only the Sabre pepper spray has over 104,000 ratings and a 4.7-star average. The spray comes as a key chain and in a variety of colorways and is easy to hold. “I decided to give the spray a test,” writes one reviewer. “I was SHOCKED at how far and with what strength the spray shot. Would EASILY be able to reach an attacker from 10-12 feet. I would not want to be on the receiving end of that infernal blast.”

The affordable gold PAVOI hoops that are YouTube-famous

The cult of PAVOI jewelry is real, dude because all of its 14-karat gold jewelry hits the same updated-classic note as higher-priced brands such as Mejuri or Catbird, but at a much more affordable price tag that doesn’t compromise on quality and presentation. Every item is shipped in a stylish box, and this pair has a nice amount of weight without feeling heavy on your ears. “10,000 [times] YES,” writes one of the over 46,100 reviewers for the best-selling earrings, “I saw them in a fellow YouTube Faves video and had to try them out for myself. Have you seen Niagara starring Marilyn Monroe? I honestly feel just as stunning as she.”

A beanie for not losing your nephew

Everyone has to find a gift for the obligatory kid in their life at some point, and one of our editors purchased this light-up beanie for her four-year-old nephew for Christmas. “It was a big hit for both him and his parents,” she says. “His interest right now is digging for worms at night, so this is perfect for keeping him both warm and well within their sight.” It has a 4.8-star average rating on Amazon and over 900 reviews praising how much easier it makes walking at night and during the snow, and how easy it is to recharge with a USB port. “And the light is very bright and has three settings. Great beanie!!,” writes one reviewer.

Maldon salt—the gourmet salt so good, “it is an almost surreal experience”

On the eighth day, God made Maldon salt. Seriously though, once you taste these mouthwatering salt flakes—be it on your breakfast or as the final touch to a gooey chocolate chip cookie—you’ll never want to live without them. With over 50,600 reviews and a 4.8-star average rating on Amazon, we think the savory world agrees that they slap. “I know more than average about salt,” writes one reviewer. “I read a book on it, and have tried some of the fine salts, smoked salts [but] I tried this for the first time on my poached eggs. Suddenly, I understand why, long ago, salt was so valuable it was used as currency.”

Moleskine notebooks, because you’re a literary genius

When it comes to the best planners and notebooks, Moleskine sets the standard. “If you want something timeless, it does not get better than [this],” writes Mary Frances Knapp for VICE about the best planners and notebooks. “The Italian brand’s journals feel more and more buttery with use, are easy to keep closed, and look mighty fine laying on your desk.” No wonder it has a 4.7-star average rating on Amazon from over 22,000 reviews.

This deep tissue back massager is everyone’s favorite gift

We call it like we see it, and this neck and back massager is always a best-selling gift. It also has a 4.4-star average rating on Amazon and over 56,000 reviews. Love is not a strong enough word, writes one reviewer, “I never would have thought that a neck massager could be this good but it literally feels like a person massaging you. WHAT IS THIS WITCHCRAFT!?!”

The best men’s undies for enhancing your junk, courtesy of David Archy

There’s hella online discourse about how to make your penis appear larger, and the boxer briefs by David Archy are right there in the middle because they lift (but don’t flatten) all your goods. They have a 4.4-star average rating on Amazon, with over 15,000 stellar ratings saying these are just the perfect pair of enhancing boxers that feel not just comfortable but… at peace with the world. “I was concerned my meat would leave his private apartment to visit the potatoes,” wrote one reviewer, “I am happy to report that it hasn’t happened even once after have worn these for two weeks now. Now there is a place for everything and everything is in its place. Now my potatoes swing in their breathable hammock.”

A tool for cleaning gunk out of your AirPods

The best thing about Amazon, besides the ability to get us a vibrator in less than 48 hours, is the wide breadth of INVENTIONS that we never knew existed; it’s truly like Shark Tank up in here, nonstop. One such genius problem-solving product is this cleaning pen specifically designed for getting all of the dust and earwax off of your AirPods or other ear buds of choice. Our contributing editor Marshall Bright named it one of her best purchases of the year, and it has accrued over 25,000 rock-solid reviews from happily degunked customers.

The most iconic sunglasses: classic Ray-Ban Wayfarers

The Blues Brothers, Roy Orbison, Johnny Marr—Wayfarers have been rocked by some of the world’s most iconic cultural figures, characters, and musicians, and, yes, you can get them on Amazon. Ray-Ban’s latest polarized RB2132 shades have a 4.6-star average rating and over 2,600 stoked reviews on the site. “[They’re the] best all-around sunglasses I’ve ever owned,” writes one reviewer, “They’re built to last a long time, they’re comfortable over a long period of time (which is why they’re great driving glasses), they’re polarized which also makes them great for travel. Best of all the lenses are made out of real honest-to-goodness GLASS!”

This $13 Paula’s Choice exfoliant deserves “100 stars”

Paula’s Choice is our choice, too. The viral skincare brand’s most iconic item is a gentle salicylic acid exfoliant with a 4.5-star average rating and over 95,000 reviews on Amazon, where reviewers have said it’s helped clear up rosacea, acne, excessive oil, and more. “I’ve been trying to turn my skin around for YEARS!! This was the product that did it. If I could give it 100 stars I would,” wrote one reviewer.

TheraIce’s icy migraine mask/hangover helper

This gel migraine mask (which can be cooled in the freezer or warmed in the microwave) has a 4.6-star average rating on Amazon and over 34,000 reviews. Rec Room editor Mary Frances “Francky” Knapp tested out the TheraICE Rx migraine mask, and said “that not only can [it] stave off my petty hangover headaches and cure the plight of my fuggo, tired/puffy face, but it has also helped me stop migraines from going off the rails and ruining my day, thanks to its ability to get glacially cold and apply an even pressure around my entire head—kind of like a weighted blanket for your face.”

The only spatula you’ll ever need

Eat fish? Don’t eat fish? It doesn’t matter. This inexpensive, crazily versatile kitchen item is the perfect tool for everything from pancakes and latkes to roasted veggies, fried pickles, and—yes—fish. Staff writer Adam Rothbarth reviewed this fish spatula, writing, “The fish spatula is just an incredibly versatile tool. For about $10, why not upgrade your entire cooking situation?”

This sexy water bottle will keep you wet all day

Are you as horny for water as James Cameron? Or do you, like many people, forget to drink your daily allotment? Either way, this gorgeous water bottle from Arcana will remind you to mainline H20 and will make you look bougie as hell while doing it. In the age of 2024, nothing will be more “in” than staying hydrated.

This TikTok-viral carpet scraper purges lint from our lives

As one of our writers writes in her VICE review of this TikTok-viral carpet scraper, “The difference was immediate. With all the hair and dust and stuff scraped out, it looked as good as new—no vacuum needed.” It has a 4.3-average rating on Amazon from over 26,000 reviews, with fans praising everything from how easy it is to use (just scrape!) to how effective it is at removing pet (and human) hair.

