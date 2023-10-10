Our Editors Pick the Best Finds From Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

Listen, Amazon Prime Day comes but once a year, but Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days—or BDD, as it’s known on the streets—occurs for two days during spooky season, and then dissipates into a John Carpenter-y fog along with all of its savings. That means your fingers must be fast, and ready with a game plan for navigating the thousands of deals on home goods, tech items, fall wardrobe essentials, and more before the clock runs out and you’re the chump who spent an extra hundred clams on a Theragun massager. Sad!

This year, BDD is running from October 10 to 11. So… right now, which means that we already have a bagel with pickled red onions in one hand, a frosty Celsius in the other, and a running list of the best must-have items that we either own, want to own, or want you to own from Amazon’s massive savings event. Think, 43 perecent off luxury eye masks, 1970s mushroom lamps, Levi’s jawns, and more. This is the harvest season, after all, and we will be scooping only the very best items for our very best baby. And that’s you.

Light your money-conjuring candle (seriously, it’s also on sale for BDD), and let’s dive into VICE editors’ best picks for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days.

We have entered Netflix-and-chill season

It’s no longer HPOTS (hot person on the streets) season, so put down that slutty everyday carry bag, and bring home a new Fire TV for re-binging Buffy the Vampire Slayer as the temps drop. Bring home this 37% off Insignia smart TV, and save yourself from the boner killer of cracking open your laptop when it’s time to Netflix and chill. The 43-inch television has a 4.5-star average rating from over 11,000 reviews, several of which note that it has the picture and sound quality of some TVs twice its price.

The best vacuum sales

We asked a TikTok-famous cleaning expert if Dyson vacuums are actually worth it, and she chimed in with a resounding: “Duh.” These dirt annihilators have been GOATed since they took over the dust-sucking world, and the brand’s high-rated upright vacuum, the Animal 2, is 37% off for Big Deal Days. The device has over 2,300 reviews on Amazon, comes with a five-year warranty, and uses a special Radial Root Cyclone technology that boosts suction to help you remove both gunk and allergens from your house. We don’t even have pets, and that sounds sick.

Hi! Big Bissell fan here. I’ve personally owned the brand’s $61 Zing vacuum for more than a year, and it’s not only been easy to disassemble and store in my tiny apartment, but it’s continued to keep my gnarly shag rugs clean. The brand’s highly rated cordless stick vacuum is a whopping 60% off for Big Deal Days, can hold a charge for up to half-an-hour of sucking time, and even has little LED lights to illuminate dirt zones. That’s a lot of bells and whistles for a vacuum that costs less than most of our irresponsible Saturday nights.

A cult-fave vibrator with over 59,000 reviews

If you read VICE shopping, you probably know that we live, laugh, and lube for the Satisfyer Pro 2. This clitoral vibrator is our top-selling suction sex toy (and a major staff fave), because it uses Air Pulse technology to stimulate your clitoris without ever directly applying pressure. The result is the sensation of getting really good head from a really gifted partner (with no teeth). As one of the vibe’s tens of thousands of reviewers writes, “The [only] bad thing about this device is the fact that you may have a heart attack using this device because it will blow your MIND!!!!” Bring it home while it’s 57% off.

The classic Levi’s trucker jacket

Everyone is LARPing around the East Village as a 60s-era Bob Dylan, and now it’s your turn. We’re partial to the timeless appeal of a Levi’s jean jacket, which can be layered with everything from an A-line tank to a turtleneck to transition you into pumpkin-patch season, but especially one with a dark blue wash for fall. Smash the order button on this trucker cut while it’s 43% off.

Mid-century modern furniture and decor

There’s a surprising amount of epic MCM furniture and decor on Amazon, including these 20% off Cesca chair alternatives. The tubular steel frames contrast with the textured rattan backs to create a look that feels warm, yet minimalist in design. Plus, the seats come in various color and fabric options, including a mossy green velvet that Emily Ratajkowski would probably love (per our intel.)

This beast of a Ninja blender

Grind, pulverize, and crush your way to smoothie and soup heaven with the Mach 3+ power of this 25% off Ninja blender. With 1,000 watts of professional-grade performance power, this 72-ounce machine has racked up high ratings from Amazon reviewers praising everything from its “super sharp blades” to its ability to get cleaned in the dishwasher. If you’ve been smoothie-curious, now is the time to explore your fruity side.

Yes, there are even Salomons on Amazon

Listen, we could picture these black Salomons on a breezy Hudson Valley trail or the feet of Rick Owens during Fashion Week; They’re that versatile of a sneaker. The Speedcross 5 sneaker is designed to hit the trail with what Amazon calls an “aggressive grip,” but sure would be welcome as we parkour our way to work on public transport. Add them to your cart while they’re nearly $40 off.

The best mattress and bedding deals

This Tuft & Needle mattress is 20% off, and perfect for folks who want all the comfort of a memory foam mattress without the lofty price tag. At eight inches in height, the brand’s specially-engineered foam—which is intended to feel cooler than latex and classic memory foam—offers more than enough cushion for the pushin’.

It’s time to upgrade from your crusty college duvet cover, jabroni. This linen duvet is also 20% off, comes in a variety of earthy and neutral colorways, and will only get softer as you wash it over time. Plus, linen helps wick away moisture in the night, making it perfect for sweaty sleepers.

Because you lost your AirPods and charger (again)

… It happens to the best of us. Luckily, Amazon is slinging AirPods for 24% off during Big Deal Days, so you can keep the bops blasting.

What’s better than a power adapter with one little port for your cable? One with two ports that is also 25% off. Now you and your boo/roommate won’t have to argue over who gets to charge their iPhone first.

The best noise-canceling headphones

What? They’re 53% off? We couldn’t hear you over the glorious doof-doof sounds of these cordless Bose noise-canceling headphones, which are majorly on sale for BDD. Plus, reviewers say they charge up fast and pack an impressive amount of bass.

Nothing beats a new leather wallet

Still shoving your nickels and subway cards into your back pocket like a scrub? Booo. Bring home this 39% off trifold leather Timberland wallet instead, which is made in the USA and will only become softer and more luxurious over time. Plus, it will make you look more like an adult when it’s time to pick up the check.

Wrap sunglasses are here to stay

Mark McGrath loves them. Guy Fieri loves them. The person you briefly locked eyes with at the basement rave loves them. Whether you’re a dad who frequents Bass Pro Shop or a queer person with carabiner-endowed parachute pants, wrap glasses have never been hotter. Find us rotating the shades in this 50% off trio year-round.

May the deals ever runneth over for you, king.

