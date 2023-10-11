The Best Sex Toy Sales for This Week’s Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

You shouldn’t have to empty your wallet to fill up your [redacted] with sex toys. That’s why we’re here, elbow-deep in lube during Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days with our arms full of anal beads and our mouths chomping at the silicone gag bar. The massive sales event runs from October 10 to 11, and while we have enjoyed its savings on Salomon sneakers, Ninja blenders, and powerful Vizio sound bars, now it’s time to talk about the sultrier side of the sales extravaganza.

BDD has been full of savings on cult-fave sex toys, from the VICE editor-loved Satisfyer Pro 2 to this bed bondage kit that looks like a Marina Abramović installation, and we have been lining up the very best items for you to toss in your proverbial and literal basket. The following are the best sex toy deals not only from Amazon, but Lovehoney, Babeland, LELO, and other sexual wellness brands that slashed their prices to compete with the sales event. Whether you have a budget of $20 or over a hundo, we found something for you to bring into the bedroom this cuffing season.

Amazon

Listen, once you wade past the futuristic foot massagers and bulk toilet paper, you can actually find an impressive amount of sex toys hiding on Amazon. And to celebrate with full funfare on this holey BDD holiday, we will be bringing home the following trifecta of sex toys: the Satisfyer Pro 2, Ava Hum bullet vibrator, and Tenga male masturbator.

The Satisfyer Pro 2 is a VICE editor-loved suction toy that uses a special Air Pulse technology to stimulate the clitoris without ever actually touching it. Add a bit of lube, and it legit feels like the mouth of a very gifted lover is giving you head. No wonder it has legions of fans on Amazon, whose 59,000 reviews (and counting) praise everything from the ergonomic shape of the vibrator to its ability to give you “[an] orgasm under a minute.” Smash the order button while it’s 57% off.

The trusty Hum bullet vibe comes to us from Amazon’s #1 bestselling vibrator brand, Ava. Palm-sized vibes such as Hum are perfect for tossing into your fanny pack/opera clutch for horny times on-the-go, they can also be great for sex toy beginners thanks to their smaller stature. Bring Hum home while it’s 20% off to start playing around with clitoral, nipple, and erogenous zone-stimulation. Just… please don’t stick it up your butt. Flared bases only in this house.

When sex writer Barclay Montrose recently tested the Tenga Spinner for VICE, he was impressed with the bang for the toy’s buck. Affordable male sex toys that don’t suck can be notoriously hard to find (and clean), but, as Montrose writes, the textured inner sleeve of “the Tenga Spinner [makes it] an option that’s far better than your hand, but not so involved that you’re going to need to get it its own room.” Add it to your cart while it’s 15% off.

Babeland

Babeland is offering up to 70% off select sex toys for its Treats for All Tastes sale, which means we get to add this rabbit vibrator to our cart for 47% off the original price. The rechargeable One brand vibe is equipped with two motors for all-encompassing clitoral and G-spot play, while the vibe’s shaft has subtle ridges to give you extra stimulation on your way to O Town.

LELO

The luxury Swedish sexual wellness brand LELO has unveiled its Prime Deals sale with savings of up to 50% off. You can get 25% off the Enigma Cruise G-spot and clitoral vibrator, which is both a VICE editor-loved combination toy and a veritable objet d’art with its metallic design. Display it on the mantle (when it’s not in your cooch).

You can also save 25% off the Hugo prostate vibrator, which packs two powerful motors in the base and tip of the toy for all-encompassing anal and P-spot stimulation. Think of it as the Bugatti of butt toys.

Lovehoney

Lovehoney is one of the world’s biggest sexual wellness sites, and as such is a proud purveyor of everything from elaborate sex toy kits to themed lingerie. Right now, you can save up to 50% off any full priced Lovehoney brand toy with the code PRIME, which means that this textured, vibrating bionic cock ring—which has already been flagged by Lovehoney staffers as “selling fast” from the shelves—is a little over $14.

You can also save 50% off this entire strap-on kit, which includes an adjustable harness and a smooth seven-inch dildo. It has earned a 4.7-star average rating from over 300 Lovehoney reviewers, including one stan who writes, “It can be used for various activities. The dildo also reaches G-spots or P-spots for added enjoyment.”

Lovers

There’s a big BOGO kink sale popping off at Lovers right now, and you can save 50% off a selection of spanking, flogging, and gagging items with the code FREAKON. If you have ever wanted to be that person with a heart-shaped paddle by their nightstand, now is your time to do so.

We don’t talk about thigh strap-on harnesses enough, but they rock. Not only are they generally easier to slip into than a pelvic harness if you’re using them with a partner, but you can wrap them around a pillow to create an easy DIY sex machine.

PinkCherry

PinkCherry is having a Super-Prime Week Event with savings of up to 80% off of clearance items and an extra 40% off of everything else. Just apply the code PRIME at checkout to bring home, say, the legendary Cum Face Party Game or a set of vibrating silicone anal beads.

Here’s to spending more Prime time with that sweet behind.

