Our Editors ID the Stuff Worth Buying From Amazon Prime Day

If you woke up this morning and thought you smelled the toasty, caramelized aroma of deals getting hotter and hotter, you weren’t mistaken. Amazon is currently having its Prime Day sales event, a 48-hour-long sale from July 11-12 filled with too-good-to-pass-up deals, including big markdowns on all of our editors’ favorite items.

Sure, on the surface, Prime Day may be a massive onslaught of feel-good sales (on both Amazon and at top-tier retailers across the whole MFing internet), but in practice (like when perusing Amazon’s painfully dated and barely navigable interface), the sheer volume of internet’s deals can make the de facto shopping holiday feel nothing short of daunting. With a countdown clock, lightning-quick deals, and a ton of visual stimuli, we don’t blame anyone for feeling overwhelmed.

Unless you know exactly where to look and what you’re looking for, you might end up with a strange grab bag of items you never imagined owning. Sometimes that results in a miracle gadget (Scrub Daddy, anyone?), but other times, it can lead to maniacally opening and closing tabs, freaking out as the deal timers approach zero, or—worst of all—plain old buyer’s remorse. You need a spiritual guide—perhaps that coyote with Johnny Cash’s voice that talked to Homer Simpson when he ate the really hot chili at the cookout and went on a psychedelic journey? Something like that… but, you know, for shopping.

Fear not, fellow shopaholics—the editors at Rec Room have taken the Ls, tested the “as-seen-on-TikTok” items, and scoured the limitless ocean of online shopping that contains all of our favorite things (which we will happily recommend) and also a bunch of stuff we’d never want (which we won’t). So take a deep breath, crack open a cold one if necessary, and peruse our invaluable list of the things our staff will actually be buying from the sales of this season’s Prime Day event.

We’re adding our favorite headphones, cookbooks, sunscreens, vacuums, and even condoms to the cart, and we’ll happily explain why each and everything here is worth the time and effort of fishing out quarters between your couch cushions. Whether you’re stocking up for the apocalypse or just looking for an excuse to go HAM on random shiz, you might as well do it when everything is on heavy discount, and super-easy to return. (We feel blessed by the Whole Foods drop-off.) Scroll forth!

Electronics

Earbuds that double as futuristic jewelry

IDK what’s wrong with me, but I’m in a constant state of stress about losing my AirPods. They’re expensive and tiny and feel like they’re constantly trying to escape my orbit, like I should be bracing myself at any moment for a hawk to come down and grab them out of my ears or for one of them to fall into the toilet. This deal on Galaxy Buds Live caught my eye immediately, not just because they’re a bonkers 57% off but because they’re rose gold. They’re eye-catching enough to be easily found while rummaging around in my disheveled backpack, and boast all the same features as AirPods Pro—noise cancellation, audiophile-approved sound and a sleek charging case. Admittedly they’re not cheap, but this is a seriously good price, and I think I’d stress out less that they’re constantly trying to escape. Might just have to grab them. —Angel Kilmister

….Or AirPods Max

On a design level, Apple’s AirPods Max over-the-ear headphones are absolutely divine; just gaze upon the range of gorgeous metal- and pastel-toned colors and tell me you’re not mentally assembling your dream streetwear ‘fit. But on top of that, they offer super high-fidelity audio, top-of-the-pack noise cancellation, and loads of enviable tech specs (like on-head detection and seamless switching between devices ). Grab ‘em while they’re on sale for 18% off, or weep. —Angel Kilmister

Turn the tables on your listening

We get it: You are mad about the way Spotify pays artists (or doesn’t—LOL!) and you long for the active, communal listening of yore. Don’t be like a hipster in 2008 by buying a Crosley to spin your MGMT records; instead, check out this top-rated, VICE-editor-approved Audio Technica turntable that’s 29% off right now. It’s what Bruce Springsteen wants you to do. —Adam Rothbarth

A smart summer solution

I recently spent a long weekend upstate and wished I could’ve turned on my AC to cool down the place before I arrived. Instead, I came home to a literal 90-degree sauna that took days and days to chill out (literally). Needless to say, I’ve never been interested in investing in Amazon smart plugs until now. —Kate Spencer

Sony’s ultra-cheap but highly functional In-Ear Wired Headphones

Whenever I wear these buds, I feel like I’m at the Brooklyn Mirage throwin’ down hard thanks to the earbuds’ incredibly deep, immersive bass (sans the pricey concert ticket). I should point out that, yes, these are wired, but in case you weren’t already aware, wired earbuds have become quite a staple of street style. Don’t believe me? There’s a dedicated Instagram called @wireditgirls showcasing “hot girls” dominating the trend. —Nicolette Accardi

A Theragun-dupe massage gun

Two of our staffers are picking up this affordable percussive massage gun that’s a perfect sub-in for Theraguns at a way lower price tag. “I finally rejoined a gym and have been taking some grueling classes (didn’t know what TRX was until I tried it… turns out it’s insane?!?!?!), and my muscles are now sore most days,” Rec Room editor Hilary Pollack says. “I really, finally need a workout recovery massager, and am eyeing this massage gun that’s a Theragun alternative with a way lower price tag.” Staff writer Nicolette Accardi, who is big into running, has also been hunting for a high-quality massage gun that won’t put a dent in her wallet. “I’m confidently expecting it to be as good as a Theragun, in practice,” she says.

These super-affordable earbuds that are arguably better than AirPods

Because I live in eternal fear that my AirPods Pro are going to get eaten by a Chihuahua and I’ll never be able to pump My Bloody Valentine’s seminal 1991 Loveless into my ears again, I decided to buy a cheaper pair of earbuds to use at the gym, on planes, and in other high-risk scenarios for losing small things. These TAGRY earbuds cost less than a ribeye, look cool (that little LED screen with the battery fullness percentage? genius), have killer reviews, and come in a pleasing variety of colors. They absolutely get the job done if you’re working out, commuting, or just want to hit a podcast or fire up some Jock Jams without worrying about losing a tiny $150 gadget. No wonder they have almost 50,000 stellar reviews on Amazon, and right now, they’re only $29.73 (41% off)—and there’s even an extra 20% off coupon on top of that. —Hilary Pollack

A mini fan for surviving sweat

So, I already own this, and it was one of the best purchases I’ve ever made for under 20 bucks. If you are a person who is prone to overheating, panicking when you’re overheating, sweating when you’re panicking, and getting caught in this miserable cycle every summer, this tiny, USB-rechargeable portable fan is your new bestie, bestie. Subway platforms, planes, music festivals—it is your companion in this life to give you the cool breeze you need during life’s pitstain moments. —Angel Kilmister

Home goods & cookware

Pass the bubbly

I’m severely obsessed with carbonated beverages, so it’s about time I get my own gadget that can turn mundane tap water into a sparkling concoction. The SodaStream is currently 44% off, which is exciting since I can finally personally compete with La Croix (I love you). —Adam Rothbarth

Do you even mix, bro?

Listen, if you let another Prime Day go by without getting a hella-on-sale Vitamix to make your own peanut butter, hummus, and pizza dough, then we really have to wonder what you’re doing with your life. Truly, cousin, the Propel Series 750 is 37% off right now. —Adam Rothbarth

Water, but better

Earlier this year, Brita dropped an all-timer water filter, one that works quickly, removes over 70 major contaminants, and has extremely long lasting filters. I reviewed it here, but, in short, it’s an absolute banger that anybody interested in drinking super clean water should own. Right now, it’s 30% off. —Adam Rothbarth

Grimace’s fave frying pan

OK, there’s no actual evidence that Grimace likes these beloved frying pans by OXO. In fact, there’s no proof that he cooks at all—and we wouldn’t either if we had the access to free McDonald’s he (presumably) does. But if he did, he’d get this extremely on sale set, because he’s a GOAT who loves dope shit, and OXO is one of our staff’s fave cookware brands. —Adam Rothbarth

Candles cuter than me

These little bubble candles are too easy on the eyes to not give a shoutout for 40% off. I picked up a few this month and discovered that they’re the perfect mini home decor upgrade without blowing your load (of cash, duh). —Nicolette Accardi

Tick-proof your summer gardening fit

After visiting a friend’s house in Vermont earlier this summer, I was astonished at the amount of ticks we found on ourselves and all over my dog, even after just giong outside for a few minutes. If you live in a wooded area, or plan on doing a ton of yardwork this season—these Farmer’s Defense sleeves are great for protecting your arms from not only ticks, but other bug bites and the sun with UV protection of 50+, because no one wants to be wearing a long-sleeved shirt in 90-degree weather. —Becca Blasdel

Protecting all the junk in my trunk

After a friend dinged up my beloved ride, they offered to fix all of my vintage Subaru’s bumps and bruises. Thankfully, after a few weeks at the mechanic, my car looks brand new again. Feeling protective, I barely wanted to let my dog into the back seat, let alone park it on the vicious streets of Brooklyn again. Knowing that having a car in New York means I’m always at least a little bit at risk of another dinger, I finally got around to getting myself a rubber bumper guard. I went with this universal one from Amazon for 15% off because I didn’t want to measure wrong and ruin my entire day trying to fit it on my car. I am happy to say it took me less than two minutes to put on (and now I can sleep at night). —Becca Blasdel

My White Whale of mattresses

I’ve recently transitioned from a life of grifting vibing around Europe to putting down roots in Brooklyn, and Prime is filled with all kinds of deals on the internet-famous mattresses that I want to make me feel like a higher-functioning adult. There are hundreds of dollars off cult-fave brands such as Casper and Tuft & Needle, including about 15% off of this queen-sized mattress by the latter. “This review could be a book,” writes one Amazon reviewer of the mattress, “I have been on the search for the perfect mattress for the last two years […] It’s been about three months now, and after 40 years of my life I’ve never been so satisfied with a mattress/bed.” —Mary Frances “Francky” Knapp

Personal care

This amazing-smelling sunscreen

I don’t need to be the one to tell you to, for the love of god, wear sunscreen. And reapply it often and liberally! I’ve had so many gnarly sunburns over the years and am extra careful now, and this Sun Bum Face Mist is the perfect throw-in-your-bag solution to reapplying on your face since it’s a cooling spray, doesn’t need to be rubbed in like those mime-face mineral sunscreens, and best of all, smells amazing, like you’re walking into a luxury spa that’s pumping piña-colada-scented air. Grab it for 30% off right now and keep one in your backpack, your car, everywhere. —Hilary Pollack

The best boob tape

All my big-busted besties know that a little silicone hat for your headlights is doing next to nothing for the girls—so if you like a little extra lift (or a whole lot of support) while concealing your nips, Nippies makes super-stretchy tape, made from premium nylon and medical-grade adhesive, which is gentle on even the most sensitive skin types. It’s also hypoallergenic and water-resistant, which make it great for extremely humid weather and wearing under swimsuits. —Becca Blasdel

These super thin (and strong) condoms

The Swedish sexual wellness brand LELO is throwing its own Prime-adjacent sex toy sale, but Amazon is also home to these *chef’s kiss* condoms by the brand that have a permanent spot on my nightstand. The condom’s patented hexagonal structure is what apparently makes them über strong, they don’t smell like balloons, and they come in swish packaging that doesn’t kill the mood. —Mary Frances “Francky” Knapp

Hydro flossing

I absolutely hate flossing, but my dentist is getting on my case so it’s time to be an adult. To make things a bit more exciting, I want to snag a Waterpik for 23% off, which shoots water at your gumsa and in between your teeth. Oh what fun! —Nicolette Accardi

Clothing and accessory deals

Elite Ray-Ban lookalikes

Ray-Ban shades are, obviously, GOATed. I love Ray-Ban’s round styles but they’re not cheap and I’m not the best about taking care of sunglasses long-term, so last summer, I started poking around for lookalikes and found this pair on Amazon for a mere 25 bucks, and was pleasantly surprised to find that the metal frame is sturdy, the lenses are polarized, and they look virtually indistinguishable from the eight-times-as-expensive ‘Bans. Plus, they have a tiny logo etched on the top of the lens that make them look spensi—but right now, they’re on sale for just $11.99 —Hilary Pollack

The ultimate Tony Soprano x Hawaii collab

We love Hawaiian shirts as much as the next Weird Al fan, and they’re truly the perfect warm-weather shirts for yodeling “it’s summer!” while crushing a beer can on your head, which is why we were thrilled to see that this gorgeous design is 39% off right now. What do you get when you eat gabagool on the beach? We don’t know either, but whoever is wearing this shirt probably does. —Adam Rothbarth

Now we wait, greedily hunched by our mailboxes in our building’s vestibule, waiting to pounce on the delivery driver (or, you know, obsessively checking tracking numbers, like a normal person).

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.