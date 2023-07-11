This Beloved OXO Frying Pan Set Is On Sale for Prime Day

Name a kitchen tool or appliance by OXO and we can pretty much guarantee that someone on VICE’s shopping team owns it. Salad spinner? Cutting board? Bar tools? We’ve got ‘em all. If OXO made a vibrator, someone here would test it immediately (and probably love it); if it dropped a 4K TV, it’s a lock that we’d be smashing the order button, since we relish new ways to watch The Bachelorette The Fast and the Furious films. That’s because OXO is a legitimately good brand that pros across the industry know and love; to us, OXO is the GOAT label for affordable, aesthetically pleasing, accessible kitchen tools.

And this Prime Day, its frying pan set is a walloping 33% off, making it literally $33.82. Yes, friend, you are seeing that right: Two bangin’ ass pans from OXO, aka the IKEA of cookware, costs less than the price of listening to your significant other complain about having to see Oppenheimer on opening night when they would rather watch some dumbass movie about dolls or whatever.

Our brother or sister in stir fry—you can drop your stacks this week on other, “cooler” brands that are having sales. That is your prerogative as an American; but, TBH, OXO products are already desirable as hell, so when this brand comes to town with phat deals, we must pay heed. These pans—8-inch and 10-inch—use three-layer non-stick coating to make sure your Korean pancakes flip, your eggs slide, your reheated ‘za crisps, and your partner does that special thing you like. Plus, these pans are easy to clean, meaning you can quickly reap the rewards of your amazing fest without worrying about a big mess to clean up.

Oh, and we haven’t even mentioned the reviews yet. This set has over 4,000 ratings on Amazon for a 4.7-star average. 4.7 out of 5? That’s squarely getting an A on the history test, baby; it’s nailing your driving exam. 4.7 out of 5 is a winning percentage that’ll get you into the MLB playoffs (and with a record-breaking season at that). But what does Judyb think about them? “I use these pans for so many cooking tasks! This brand really does create superior products!” she raved. And Ron M? He says, “I love my OXO non-stick frying pans. They are well made. Unbelievable non-stick.” We don’t know Ron, but he probably works in Le Bernardin.

Anyway, think ahead to Christmas, your friend’s birthday, National Pasta Day (October 17), or your next Tinder date, and get these pans while they’re on sale for Prime Day. And then make like The Menu and cook us a cheeseburger.

