All the TikTok-Viral Stuff to Scoop for Prime Day (We Want That Egg Thing)

The people of TikTok know something good when they see it, and when they do, they do what they do best: post about why it slaps. When TikTok dances are, for once, not clogging up our feeds (please go away) we bear witness to some pretty awesome stuff, including these pole-dancing cowboy boots, which gave one Rec Room writer a mad confidence boost and made her want to wear them to the supermarket stomp all over the place. We’re scrolling our #fyp and taking notes, and we’ve seen some pretty oddly satisfying items that make us want to go hunting for pennies and loose clams in the cushions of our Cloud couch dupe to spend on the cooking gadgets, fitness gear, and vibrators that grace our feeds (with enthusiastic reviews).

Better yet, the ultimate holiday for penny pinchers is underway this week: Amazon’s annual Prime Day, (July 11 and 12) which means that many of these doodads will be on big-time sale. Speaking of which, allow us to present to you the best as-seen-on-TikTok stuff to add to your cart now.

The Dash Egg Cooker

The only thing better than a full two-eggs-any-style breakfast at your local greasy spoon are the almighty ova being cooked by this godly gadget: the Dash Egg Cooker. This sucker can cook eggs five different ways in 16 minutes or less: hard-boiled, soft-boiled, poached, scrambled, and even omelet-style. It also has a 4.7-star average rating from over 100,000 reviews, and we see the yolky magic happening all over TikTok.

The FlexiSpot Desk Bike

The thought of trekking to the gym after work makes us cringe. We’d rather slam our go-to comfort food the moment we’re off the clock, followed by burning cals while watching the latest grisly murder true crime special from the comfort of our shoebox apartments, which is why the FlexiSpot Desk Bike was made for people just like us. Pedal your stress away at home, or even during work hours while vigorously typing—or in meetings that could have been emails. TikTokers praise the bike incessantly for its convenience and function, with some videos extolling its virtues garnering more than 2.5 million likes. It has smooth, quiet pedaling for zero distractions and is adjustable to accommodate all heights. Take that, Richard Simmons.

The LATME Ice Roller

Waking up is hard enough—we don’t want our faces to look like we just got our wisdom teeth removed in the process. Instead of dealing with morning puffiness, use an ice roller. Just pop it in the freezer and roll on for frosty relief and help with alleviating inflammation. This one is a best-seller with a 4.7-star average rating from over 10,000 reviews.

The Vlatne Rose Vibrator

We want you to flick your bean in the most aesthetic way possible, and nothing is more sensual than the humble rose. Rose vibrators are taking over SexTok, and this one has seven tapping modes and can also be used on your sweet nips. This particular suction vibrator has a 4.6-star average rating, and according to the many highly enthusiastic reviews, it will take you on a high-speed train to O-Town.

The Koss Porta Pro Headphones

We love these retro headphones that look like something straight outta the 80s. In addition to vintage flair in spades, the sound quality is also exceptional—crystal clear and, despite their throwback character, zero-percent tinny. They’ve racked up over 34.1 million views under #kossportapros, and have a 4.5-star average rating on Amazon. Since they secured viral TikTok status, they continually sell out, so you need to act fast to grab a pair and become the mysterious hot person on the subway.

Peter Thomas Roth Instant FIRMx Temporary Face Tightener

You may have spotted this magic moisturizer in very compelling TikToks showing the before-after process of it instantly shrinking people’s glaring eye bags into nothingness. The instructions are very compelling (“Remain expressionless [when applying]… When face feels pulled and tight, look in the mirror,”) and so is the ingredients list (symphytum leaf extract, fennel seed extract, vitamin B5). Want to give yourself an instant facelift? Grab it for 30% off for Prime Day.

The GoPlus Folding Treadmill

The people of TikTok appreciate storage-savvy objects, and we do, too. Gym equipment can take up a lot of space, and we only have so much room in our minuscule, walk-up apartments. This folding treadmill is super-compact and can be thrown right in the closet after a sweat sesh. It has an LED screen that tracks heart rate, speed, distance, time, and calories. It also features a phone and iPad holder, because how else are we supposed to keep ourselves entertained?

Fullstar Veggie Chopper

We want you to eat your veggies, slugger, and this nine-in-one chopper that’s all over cooking TikTok makes prepping them a breeze, with its ability to do it all—peel, juice, slice, spiralize, and dice. It can also separate egg yolks and whites, and it has a stellar 4.6-star average rating from over 21,000 reviews on Amazon.

Clinique Almost Lipstick

We love a good lip balm because a) it’s no fuss, and b) it doesn’t clump up on our lips and look gross. Enter Clinique’s cult-fave Almost Lipstick in Black Honey. BeautyTok loves it, since the shade matches all skin tones, yet looks unique on everyone.

UMAY Under Desk Treadmill

If you prefer a walk ‘n talk to a desk bike, this super-slim treadmill is perfect for getting your steps in while you attempt to get to inbox zero. If you’re anything like us, you’d probably forget to pedal the bike, and end up with a sore saddle and no calories burned—whereas one of those TikTok-viral under-desk treadmills forces you to keep moving… or else. With six speed options and shock absorption for those tired ankles and knees, exercise ‘Tok has gone bananas for this treadmill, which is way cheaper than a gym membership. Save 15% on this handy home exercise gadget today.

The Original Bagel Guillotine (literally)

If this doesn’t automatically make you think of The O.C. (and everyone’s daddy Sandy Cohen), then who even are you? The unofficial (official) Jewish household of modern-day television has been using “the slicer,” as they call it, for decades, because they know that when you need a bagel, you need it ASAP—there’s no time to go finding a serrated knife. If the Cohens haven’t convinced you, over 20,000 reviews and a 4.8-star rating on Amazon might. Plus the fact that it’s currently 34% off.

Courant Mag:2 wireless charging stand

VICE editorial director Hilary Pollack swears by Courant’s coveted magnetic charging stand. While it might look like a handsome tchotchke found in a Mad Men-era office, this modern stand simultaneously restores your phone and AirPods to full battery at lightning speed. While it’s pretty pricey regularly, it’s currently 20% off for Prime Day (and available in a bunch of aesthetically pleasing neutral hues).

Balkwan Sunset Lamp

If this is your first time hearing about the viral sunset lamp… god, I envy your ability to stay off social media. Is it peaceful, not committing every single meme to memory? I digress, but that’s how popular this little LED lamp has become—it provides excellent ambiance, and better yet, provides sensationally vibey selfie lighting. It’s also currently 25% off—making it less than $17 right now.

Dash Mini Maker waffle maker

Peeps on TikTok have gone wild for this mini breakfast miracle. Not only is it currently on sale for under $10, but there are thousands of people on the app hacking it in a million ways—from making quick cakes to McGriddles and quesadillas. It also comes in dozens of colors, and some models make star-, heart-, and even pineapple-shaped waffles.

Colorcoral Cleaning Gel

Finally, slime just for adults. Seriously, this blue cleaning goo is pretty ingenious. It sucks up every speck of dust on your hard surfaces and squishes into every impossible-to-clean nook and cranny in your car or home, and can be reused over and over. It’s also over 53% off for Prime Day, making it just over five buckaroos. Massive steal.

Instant Vortex Plus 6-Quart Air Fryer Oven

If there’s one appliance that’s all over TikTok, it’s the now-ubiquitous air fryer, with home cooks (and we’re using that term loosely) making potato wedges, jammy eggs, Frankensnacks, and even steak in these countertop machines. (As an example, this dude used his air fryer to make chicken wings.) Just plop whatever your heart desires into the frying basket, crank up the heat, and dig in. If you’ve been teetering on the edge of whether or not you need an air-fryer in your repertoire, now’s the time to buy (especially considering this 4.5-star-rated fryer has over 19,000 reviews and is under $100).

Laundry Turtle

Absolutely hate doing the laundry? We can relate; it’s exactly why we are obsessed with this TikTok viral laundry gadget. The Laundry Turtle makes it 10 times easier to transfer an entire load of laundry from the washer to the dryer (or to the folding station) in one fell swoop. Say goodbye to that awkward arm-bursting-with-steamy-laundry crab-walk—it’s 32% off today.

Happy shopping folks, and make sure you snag a Prime membership to get the biggest, grooviest deals possible.

