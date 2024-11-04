Amazon Prime Gaming Gets Beloved Title While PlayStation Receives Surprise Classic

Another day, another small batch of gaming surprises! So, Amazon’s Prime Gaming service is set to receive quite the heavy hitter of a title for free! If you own Prime, you can collect a PC code (via GOG) to get Mafia: Definitive Edition at no additional cost! If there’s one game I can readily vouch for any day of the week, it’s Mafia. The Definitive Edition only makes the deal that much sweeter!

Pivoting to PlayStation, Gematsu reported that a game from the PlayStation 1 era of consoles would be gracing the platform’s Classics library! Indeed, players will soon be treated to Alone in the Dark 2! It’s one of those vintage “goofy horror” games that’s always fun to play on a dark and stormy night! Unfortunately, there’s no “set” release date for it, but it’s safe to assume it’ll drop in the middle of November along the rest of the PlayStation Plus library’s additions (and subtractions)!

With that out of the way, I want to return to Mafia. Seriously, you won’t find many narratives in gaming as gripping, shocking, and heartbreaking as Mafia‘s. Yes, the gunplay holds up, the graphics are gorgeous, and the environments are vibrant and varied. But you’re here for gaming’s Goodfellas.

“This remake revives the classic with stunning visuals and an immersive 1930s setting. The gripping narrative and excellent voice acting draw you in. Tommy Angelo is perhaps the most compelling Mafia protagonist whose story is a constant reminder that, ‘Family is our greatest weakness, but it’s also our greatest strength,’” one Steam user says of Mafia: Definitive Edition.

Look, I’m not saying Alone in the Dark 2 isn’t a good time in its own right. But, come on, man. Mafia is otherworldly. You invest even deeper into the story being in direct control of how it plays out! But, fine. Let me get a quick AitD2 blurb…

“Alone in the dark 2 is different than the original. As most people have described it, it has more combat than the previous one and I didn’t like it for it. The first part of the game I found very tough because of it, you basically are trying to defeat every gangster you come across. And sad to say that fighting is difficult. When using fixed camera angles it’s not always clear if you have someone in sight for to shoot at or if just misses. But after that the game gets better and it focuses sligthly more on the puzzles and I enjoyed it.”

I could edit that paragraph, but it’s somehow more beautiful in its “natural” state! Amazon and PlayStation got some surprise goodies this month!