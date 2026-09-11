Amazon Prime Members Gain Access To Two Major Ubisoft Titles

Amazon Prime subscribers gained access to Assassin’s Creed Mirage and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla last month and the September Luna update just arrived and delivered two more AAA Ubisoft titles to the service.

Star Wars: Outlaws and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Join Luna Standard

Amazon is continuing its efforts to establish a foothold in the cloud streaming game marketplace with another big update to Luna. The September game drop is a big one and offers Prime Members a solid lineup of titles to pick up and stream.

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The spotlight games being added to Luna Standard this month are definitely Star Wars: Outlaws and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. Both Ubisoft titles are a few years old, but they each include large open-worlds for players to explore and adventure in if they haven’t checked them out yet. Star Wars: Outlaws in particular has received a number of crucial patches since its original launch and is a much improved and less tedious experience.

Now Available: Star Wars: Outlaws – Become Kay Vess, a scoundrel seeking freedom and the means to start a new life, and experience the first-ever open world Star Wars™ game. Set between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, fight, steal, and outwit your way through the galaxy’s crime syndicates as you join the galaxy’s most wanted.

– Become Kay Vess, a scoundrel seeking freedom and the means to start a new life, and experience the first-ever open world Star Wars™ game. Set between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, fight, steal, and outwit your way through the galaxy’s crime syndicates as you join the galaxy’s most wanted. Now Available: Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is a third and first-person action-adventure game set in the Western Frontier. Abducted by the RDA, you, a Na’vi, were molded to serve their purpose. Fifteen years later, you are free, but find yourself a stranger in your birthplace. Reconnect with your lost heritage and discover what it truly means to be Na’vi as you join other clans to protect Pandora.

– Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is a third and first-person action-adventure game set in the Western Frontier. Abducted by the RDA, you, a Na’vi, were molded to serve their purpose. Fifteen years later, you are free, but find yourself a stranger in your birthplace. Reconnect with your lost heritage and discover what it truly means to be Na’vi as you join other clans to protect Pandora. Now Available: King of Tokyo – The bestselling boardgame and global hit has finally been respawned as a new Amazon Luna GameNight title. Play as a kaiju monster and destroy everything in your path in this fast-paced easy to pick up social game for up to 6 players.

– The bestselling boardgame and global hit has finally been respawned as a new Amazon Luna GameNight title. Play as a kaiju monster and destroy everything in your path in this fast-paced easy to pick up social game for up to 6 players. Now Available: It’s Quiz Time: Guinness World Records – The definitive record keeper, GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS, meets It’s Quiz Time to create the ultimate multiplayer trivia party game. Updated for 2026, flex your knowledge of mind-blowing records, conquer unique rounds with photo and video questions, and battle your friends locally and online using just your phone and TV.

– The definitive record keeper, GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS, meets It’s Quiz Time to create the ultimate multiplayer trivia party game. Updated for 2026, flex your knowledge of mind-blowing records, conquer unique rounds with photo and video questions, and battle your friends locally and online using just your phone and TV. Coming Soon: Bowling Mayhem – Remember how the magic of motion-controlled bowling turned everyone into a tenpin champion. Intuitive phone-based controls, exciting graphics and gameplay, and even “Mayhem Mode” deliver giggling competition that will transform your living room into your favorite bowling alley.

– Remember how the magic of motion-controlled bowling turned everyone into a tenpin champion. Intuitive phone-based controls, exciting graphics and gameplay, and even “Mayhem Mode” deliver giggling competition that will transform your living room into your favorite bowling alley. Coming Soon: Cranium Planet – Sketch, solve, hum, and act it out! Cranium Planet blasts the classic party game onto your TV. Use your phones as controllers, split into teams, and race around the board with up to 8 players.

In addition to the above, Prime members can find the following PC titles available throughout September:

War Hospital (September 3, Epic Games Store)

Just Die Already (September 3, Epic Games Store)

Drop Duchy (September 10, Epic Games Store)

DOOM + DOOM II (September 10, GOG Code)

Botany Manor (September 10, Epic Games Store)

DOOM Eternal (September 17, Microsoft Code)

Rims Racing (September 17, Epic Games Store)

Wall World 2 (September 17, Amazon Games App)

Hue (September 24, Epic Games Store)

The Da Vinci Cryptex (September 24, Legacy Games Code)

High on Life (September 24, Epic Games Store)

Those are the biggest highlights, but Amazon Prime members may want to review the full Luna Standard library just to see if there are any other hits they may have missed that can be played for free with their existing subscription.

Be sure to check back soon for additional updates to the Luna Standard library of games that are available to Amazon Prime subscribers.

Both Star Wars: Outlaws and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora are available now.