Amazon Prime Subscribers Gain Access To Two Assassin’s Creed Games This Month

Luna dropped the full list of titles coming to the game streaming service in the second half of August and one of the most popular modern Assassin’s Creed titles is going to be available to play at no additional cost for Amazon Prime subscribers.

Luna Adds Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Mirage In August

Although services like Xbox Game Pass, Nintendo Switch Online, and PlayStation Plus are certainly far more popular with console gamers, many Amazon customers also have access to a large library of streaming titles that they might not even be aware is included in their Amazon Prime subscription.

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Amazon Prime members gain access to a decent amount of titles through the Luna service. Luna has done a pretty good job of securing attractive titles over the last few months and late August appears to be another drop that could get some extra attention.

Although there’s a lot to check out, one of the biggest highlights is definitely the inclusion of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Although the Ubisoft title is six years old at this point, it’s still a fan-favorite and well worth checking out for any gamers who may have slept on it when it first released. Assassin’s Creed Mirage will also be arriving later this month.

Luna didn’t release a specific date yet, but did confirm that the title will be available to stream sometime in August for Amazon Prime members. Subscribers should keep an eye on the Luna Standard library for new additions in the coming weeks.

Here is the full list of new additions to Luna Standard this month:

Now Available: Bluey: The Videogame – Playtime with the Heeler crew is now bigger and better, with new characters, minigames, unlockables, and collectibles to discover. Join Bluey, Bingo, Mum, Dad, plus her cousin Muffin and Uncle Stripe in interactive adventures set across iconic locations. Whether solo or in co-op, experience the joy of Bluey’s world with your family and friends.

Now Available: Disney/Pixar Brave: The Video Game – Brave: The Video Game invites players to run, jump and battle their way through the rugged landscape of mythical and mysterious Scotland. By using their wits and bravery, gamers will also be able to wield a sword and bow and arrow to defeat fierce enemies, break a magical curse and save a kingdom.

Now Available: Disney/Pixar: WALL-E – WALL-E follows the story of a small, sentient robot whose sole purpose is to clean up Earth’s voluminous garbage. Based on the 2008 computer animated film from Pixar Animation Studios, the video game version of WALL-E involves playing as the lonely robot as he navigates a trash-tainted world and begins an unlikely trek across the cosmos.

Coming this month: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Become Eivor, a legendary Viking warrior, driven from Norway by endless wars and dwindling resources in ninth century AD. Players can relive the ruthless fighting style of Viking warriors and partake in political alliances to influence the world of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Coming this month: Assassin’s Creed Mirage – Follow Basim Ibn Is’haq, a young thief with a mysterious past who joins the Hidden Ones in Alamut on a quest for answers, in ninth-century Baghdad at the peak of its Golden Age.

Additionally, Prime subscribers can also access the following PC titles during August:

Right and Down (August 6, GOG)

Hiveswap Friendsim (August 6, GOG)

Pyramids and Aliens: Escape Room (August 13, GOG)

Airship: Kingdoms Adrift (August 13, Epic Games Store)

Steelrising (August 13, Epic Games Store)

Royal Romances: Forbidden Magic (August 20, 3P)

Spray Paint Simulator (August 20, Amazon Games App)

Havendock (August 27, Amazon Games App)

Clash: Artifacts of Chaos (August 27, Epic Games Store

Be sure to check back soon for more news and updates on the Luna catalog and the Assassins’ Creed franchise.

Amazon Prime subscribers can check out the full Luna GameNight and Luna Standard library of games now.