Amazon Will Sell You a Used Car Now

Who’d have thought we’d see the day when you could shop for a car through Amazon? It seems like the semi-logical endpoint for the mega-platform, a sort of Idiocracy-style conclusion to what began as an online bookstore.

Maybe it could get zanier if you could buy your next house through Amazon, but honestly, I wouldn’t be surprised one bit if that’s our future.

While Amazon has been dipping its toe into the waters of auto sales since last December, now it’s gone full alligator-skin-boot used car dealer by opening up its program to used car sales, in a very, very limited way.

a good day for hyundai

Amazon Auto is rolling out used and certified pre-owned auto sales in Los Angeles and “expanding (to) additional cities across the country in the coming months,” according to Amazon.

Since December 2024, Amazon Auto has been bragging that you can buy a new Hyundai online through its platform, although Amazon doesn’t sell them directly. It does so through partnerships with local Hyundai dealers. By now, the program has expanded to 130 cities.

So goes the used car program, too. Aside from only beginning in L.A. at first, customers will only be able to buy used and certified pre-owned cars at Hyundai dealers, although as the program matures, Amazon Auto will open up the used market to dealerships of other automakers.

“Dealers can now list their used vehicle inventory on Amazon, providing customers with more choices among popular cars and trucks at more price points,” reads the Amazon Auto press announcement, hinting at the program’s aspirations.

Amazon says that cars sold through the program will feature “transparent pricing—where you see the price you pay with no hidden fees—and comprehensive vehicle information including Vehicle History Reports available for all listings.”

Every used car sold through the program comes with a 3-day/300-mile return policy and a minimum 30 day/1,000-mile limited warranty on all vehicles.

Updated August 6, 2025: An Amazon Auto spokesperson reached out to add that, “As of Monday (August 4), dealerships in Los Angeles can list used vehicles outside of Hyundai models on Amazon Autos.“