Amazon Spring Sale Starts March 25

We all knew it was coming, but we just got the deets on the dates. Amazon’s annual Spring Sale runs this year from Tuesday, March 25 to Monday, March 31.

Amazon is secretive with its full lists of discounted items, but we have some ideas on what product categories are likely to go on sale and tips on how to score the maximum discounts.

what to expect From the 2025 Amazon Spring Sale

According to Amazon, you’ll be able to score up to 35% off certain lawn equipment, grilling gear, home storage, and bedding, and up to 40% off certain apparel, beauty products, sports equipment, travel essentials, outdoor furniture, and garden supplies.

Having covered Amazon’s sales events for the past six years, though, I can tell you that Amazon likes to switch up its choices by the time the sales go live. Frequently, they’ll name several product categories, like those above, and then additional categories will unexpectedly be on sale once the event starts.

Sometimes discounts are even bigger than they are advertised before the start of the sale. They don’t tend to say things will be on sale and then have them not be, though, so what they advertise will likely come true. It’s the bonus sales items that we won’t know of until March 25.

Most deals will be live for everyone, but some will be exclusive for Prime members. Those deals will be marked with a “Prime Spring Deal” badge just so that you can feel bad about it if you don’t have the all-important Prime membership. But there’s a way around it.

Don’t want to commit to paying $15 per month for Prime (or $139 per year, on an annual plan)? You can snag a 30-day free trial to Prime right now, so you’ll still be a Prime member throughout the entirety of the sale.