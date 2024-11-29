Amazon Workers Planning Strike from Black Friday Through Cyber Monday

Amazon workers in 20 countries are planning to strike from Black Friday through Cyber Monday, demanding accountability for alleged “labor abuses, environmental degradation and threats to democracy.”

The protests—held during the biggest shopping weekend of the year—are part of the ongoing “Make Amazon Pay” campaign, organized by UNI Global Union and Progressive International.

Strikes and demonstrations are expected in major cities across the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and Brazil. “Amazon is everywhere, but so are we,” said Varsha Gandikota-Nellutla, Co-General Coordinator of Progressive International. “By uniting our movements across borders, we can not only force Amazon to change its ways but lay the foundations of a world that prioritizes human dignity, not Jeff Bezos’ bank balance.”

While it’s unclear how many workers will join, thousands in Germany alone are expected to participate. Experts told ABC News that customers, unsurprisingly, should expect some delays to their deliveries. The protest will also involve unions and advocacy groups focused on issues like tax justice, garment workers’ rights, and anti-poverty

For their part, Amazon has called the campaign’s allegations misleading. “This group […] continues to promote a false narrative,” an Amazon spokesperson told ABC News. “At Amazon, we provide great pay, great benefits, and great opportunities.”

This marks the fifth year of the “Make Amazon Pay” campaign, which has consistently criticized the tech giant’s business practices. Among various charges, organizers allege that Amazon underreported lobbying expenses in Europe. When Amazon refused to take part in public hearings on the issue, the European Parliament banned its lobbyists.

In the United States, they highlight Amazon’s legal challenge to the National Labor Relations Board, warning it could undermine worker protections. In countries like Germany, Canada, and the UK, Amazon has been accused of intimidating employees to deter unionization efforts

“Amazon’s relentless pursuit of profit comes at a cost to workers, the environment and democracy,” said Christy Hoffman, General Secretary of UNI Global Union. “Bezos’s company has spent untold millions to stop workers from organizing, but the strikes and protests happening around the world show that workers’ desire for justice – for union representation – can’t be stopped.

Hoffman called for Amazon to treat its workers fairly, respect their rights, and stop undermining systems meant to safeguard workers and communities. ‘Make Amazon Pay Day’ is becoming a global act of resistance against Amazon’s abuse of power,” she said.